‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 19 recap: Last 11 acts perform for America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 5’ [LIVE BLOG]

In the preliminary round of season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” 138 acts were tapped by the four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara — to move on in the competition. However only 55 are being featured in the five live Qualifiers. Among the 11 acts competing in Qualifier 5 on September 6 is Sofia’s Golden Buzzer, the dance group Mayyas.

Also in the hunt to be one of the two acts who get the most votes from America are three other dance acts: teenage soloist Max Ostler, pole dancer Kristy Sellars and acrobatic group urbancrew (Flyers of the South).

A trio of acts will raise their voice in song: 21-year-old Aubrey Burchell from Pennsylvania, 19-year-old Kristen Cruz from Texas and boy band Travis Japan from Japan.

Rounding out the roster of talent on “AGT” tonight are four variety acts: knife throwers Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, yo-yo performer Shu Takada and magician/rapper Mervant Vera.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 19 recap live blog of the performances and the judges’ critiques for “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 5″ below:

