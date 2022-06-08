‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 2 recap: Did the second wave of auditions include any Golden Buzzer acts? [LIVE BLOG]

On May 31st, “America’s Got Talent” returned with a spectacular two-hour premiere episode of its 17th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the first set of performance artists out of thousands that auditioned. The new season continued with the second wave of auditions on June 7.

As in the past, this season’s champion will take home the $1 million cash prize and the chance to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. The first set of auditions from the premiere was capped off by Terry’s Golden Buzzer selection, saxophonist Avery Dixon. Will any of the judges send an artist of their choice straight through to the live shows? Check out our “America’s Got Talent” season 17 episode 2 recap below to find out:

8:03 p.m. – The first audition of night 2 was chicken act The Bock and Roll Band. The trainer, young Zoe, guided her chickens through a course of obstacles, including across a high-rope traverse, over a see-saw, and pulling down a band sign. The act finished with an actual band of chicken playing instruments with their beaks. Howie stood in ovation, saying that his mind was blown, Sofia called them unexpected, and Simon was impressed that the chickens did everything right. The band kicked off the night in fine fashion by earning four Yes votes to advance to the next round.

8:11 p.m. – Up next was a two-person band of another sort, the social media dance duo Funkanometry. Their funk music selection lit the audience up with smiles immediately and Simon commented that he thought they had good personalities. Heidi said that she was “worried at first” because TikTok dancing doesn’t always translate well to the stage, but she, Sofia and Simon all loved the audition. Howie rounded out the support by saying that their storytelling and choice of music really worked, leading the panel in what would be four Yes votes.

8:20 p.m. – One man band Anthony Kapfer was not the judges’ choice with his comedy track, earning three red X buzzers. Waylon Napadogan on the keyboard didn’t fare any better with an original song he “wrote from [his] brain” despite Sofia saying she loved it. Luckily, country music performer Drake Milligan got us back on the right track, backed by the support of his band. The judges made it clear they liked Drake’s original song, giving him a standing ovation with Howie saying that he could break out with that “particular song and this particular night.” Heidi liked that it was a full band instead of a solo singer, Sofia called them “amazing,” and Simon calling them the opposite of a mess.

8:35 p.m. – The audience was gobsmacked when George walked on to stage looking and sounding exactly like George W. Bush. He rolled right into his comedy act impersonating the former President, but Howie and the other judges did not think his comedy “hit.” They much preferred Aiko Tanaka who took time away from her job as a translator to give them a winning stand up comedy routine. Her set played up the translation of her name into English words and other nuances of her journey into citizenship and acclimation in America. She got teary eyed when all the judges stood to cheer her on, capped by Sofia saying that everyone in the theater enjoyed it and Howie saying her career will skyrocket. Clearly the judges were on board with sending her through to the next round.

8:47 p.m. – One gag the producers added to the show was planting auditioner Maddie in the audience and having a crew member “try to find some singers” from the crowd during stage re-sets. She was already belting “Amazing Grace” when Simon walked back into the theater and Howie was directing Heidi and Sofia’s attention behind them toward Maddie. When she finished, the crowd was roaring and so the crew member ushered her to Simon who asked her to take the stage for a formal audition.

8:55 p.m. – With tears of joy in her eyes, Maddie sang the song again from the stage. Simon said that in all the years they’ve been having audience members sing this is the first time they’ve ever brought someone on to the stage and for her to receive a standing ovation is incredible. When Howie called for the vote, the audience started chanting “golden buzzer,” lifting Howie from his seat to the center of the dais where he agreed that it was time to “do something.” He hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Maddie “from her seat straight to the live shows.”

9:07 p.m. – Fusion Japan brought together two separate groups that used to be rivals to create a supergroup prepared to win the show. In their unique mix of martial arts and dance, the group created a “spectacular and powerful” performance that Heidi called one of the best dance groups she’s ever seen on the show. Howie called it a “Vegas show” and Simon said they’re an example of something truly unique. The judges were excited to give them four Yes votes in order to advance.

9:17 p.m. – Ahead of his audition, Marvin Achi expressed his nervousness over presenting his experiment to the judges. His science experiment staging was only a rouse to set up what became a strip tease of sorts with him rolling his pecs and abs to the delight of Heidi and Sofia. Simon clarified what exactly his talent even is, to which Marvin replied that he’s the only that can do the “abs clapping” trick that he did. Though Howie said No, Simon went with the women and the audience by giving him a third Yes to send him through. Not to be outdone, Terry burst on to the stage to rip his shift off, too, but no abs were clapping there.

9:19 p.m. – Marvin was followed by aerialist Viviana Rossi who explained that this was her first time performing since injuring herself doing this exact act. Viviana upped the ante of her act by submerging herself in the water of a bathtub on stage before raising into the air while holding on to the aerial rope with only one hand. By the end she was spinning by just her neck over the tub, leaving the judges speechless in awe. Sofia called it “sensational” and said the water made it “so dramatic.” Howie liked that it was dangerous and she was athletic, Heidi was hypnotized and Simon said she was so much better than similar acts from the past. It was a “definite Yes” by all four judges and so Viviana advanced.

9:28 p.m. – Jojo from the AGT season 15 group Resound returned this season with his niece as the duo Jojo and Bri. Their rendition of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” had the energy and sound that Sofia was looking for. Heidi said they sounded beautiful together, Simon called it “the definition of joy and magic” and one of his favorite auditions so far, and Howie said that they’d be remembered for that audition. The vote was a line-up of Yes four times in a row.

9:40 p.m. – The setup for the Zombie Ballet audition was worth it once the performers emerged from the stage, scaring the judges from behind in the process, but it was one X buzzer after another until the entire dais was lit up red with a resounding group No.

9:42 p.m. – The undead dancers were followed by equally eerie Zeno Sputafuoco who refused to speak to the judges before his audition. At first the judges thought Zeno was going to swallow a large metal coil, but instead of going for his mouth he stuck one end in a nostril and coiled it down out of his mouth. After bringing Heidi and Sofia to the stage, he coiled an equally big hook through his nostril and then connected it to a chain on a cart and dragged them across the stage. Heidi and Sofia admitted that it’s “not a trick” then Simon started the votes with a Yes because of the “disgusting originality.” Sofia, Heidi and Howie all followed with Yes votes of their own.

9:53 p.m. – The two guys of MetaPhysic Synthetic Media explained that they use “artificial intelligence to create hyperreal content.” They brought their friend and season 13 contestant Daniel Emmet to the stage for an assist in creating a “hyperreal” American Idol audition of Simon singing a ballad. Though it was Daniel’s voice, the projector screen showed Simon’s face in full mortifying clarity that had Simon howling and the entire theater cheering with excitement. Not surprisingly, Simon called it a “perfect contestant,” but Heidi also called it one of the best, Sofia couldn’t imagine how much work went into that creation, and Howie acknowledged that “talent can be anything.” He began the voting with a Yes and the rest of the panel continued with a unanimous set to go to the next round.

