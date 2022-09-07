‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 20 recap: Which 2 acts topped America’s vote in ‘Qualifiers 5 Results’?

“America’s Got Talent” season 17 is halfway through the first set of live shows — the “Qualifiers.” In this second round, 55 acts were divided into five groups for five weeks of performances, all in the hopes of advancing to The Finals. While series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are still around to offer their support and critique of the acts, the power is out of their hands and rests all America’s vote. Only two acts from each of the five qualifying groups will win over America and earn a spot in the “AGT” finale.

Qualifiers 5 aired on September 6 and featured performances from: Sofia’s Golden Buzzer, the dance group Mayyas, teenage contemporary dancer Max Ostler, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, acrobatic group urbancrew (Flyers of the South), singers Aubrey Burchell and Kristen Cruz, boy band Travis Japan, knife throwers Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, yo-yo performer Shu Takada and magician/rapper Mervant Vera.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 20 recap live blog of “America’s Got Talent” Qualifiers 5 results show below to find out which two acts are the next to make it to The Finals:

8:01 p.m. – As mentioned last night, Terry Crews confirmed that at the end of tonight’s show the judges will select four Qualifiers acts to compete in an Instant Save shot at joining the other acts in The Finals.

8:11 p.m. – For the first announcement of the night, Terry revealed the five acts that earned enough votes from the public to remain in the hunt for a spot in the finale. First, Terry told Kristen Cruz that she made it into that group, but Travis Japan and Aubrey Burchell did not.

8:16 p.m. – Next, Terry revealed that Kristy Sellars earned enough support to advance, but Shu Takada and Blade 2 Blade did not.

8:18 p.m. – In the next announcement, Terry let urbancrew know they advanced, but broke the news to Max Ostler that he did not.

8:19 p.m. – From the last group, Terry announced that both Mayyas and Mervant Vera were still in the running, but Jordan Conley was not.

8:27 p.m. – Without wasting any time, Terry moved on to the announcement of the top three for the week: Mayyas, Mervant Vera and Kristy Sellars, meaning it was the end of the road for urbancrew and Kristen Cruz.

8:36 p.m. – Next, Terry revealed the two acts that are moving straight into The Finals: Mayyas and Kristy Sellars.

8:46 p.m. – To give the live audience enough time to vote for their choice, Terry opened up the Instant Save. Each judge got to select an act to compete in that vote. Simon named Players Choir, Sofia picked ventriloquist Celia Munoz, Heidi chose her Golden Buzzer act Lily Meola, and Howie picked comedian Don McMillan.

8:50 p.m. – While the Instant Save vote was open, we were treated to a preview performance from the cast of the upcoming musical & Juliet written by pop songwriter and producer Max Martin.

8:59 p.m. – With all the finalists on stage, Terry revealed that the act joining them based on the votes of the Instant Save is Celia Munoz!

Which season 17 act is YOUR favorite at this point in the competition? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.