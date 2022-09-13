‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 21 recap: 11 acts perform for America’s vote in ‘AGT’ final [LIVE BLOG]

The “America’s Got Talent” season 17 final airs on September 13 with the winner revealed on September 14. Terry Crews hosts the “AGT” Final while judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are now just viewers like the rest of us.

The 11 acts competing for the title are: saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry’s Golden Buzzer), country singing trio Chapel Hart (the group’s Golden Buzzer), magician Yu Hojin, pop singer Sara James (Simon’s Golden Buzzer), Lebanese dance act Mayyas (Sofia’s Golden Buzzer) artificial intelligence act Metaphysic, country singer Drake Milligan, Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz (the Wild Card), magician Nicolas RIBS, pole dancer/animator Kristy Sellars and stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield.

Follow along with our season 17 episode 21 recap live blog of the performances and the judges’ critiques for the “America’s Got Talent” Finale below:

