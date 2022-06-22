‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 4 recap: Which judge selected the season’s fourth Golden Buzzer act? [LIVE BLOG]

This summer “America’s Got Talent” returned for its 17th season with Terry Crews and stars Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all taking their places as host and judges once again. As in the past, this season’s champion will take home the $1 million cash prize and the chance to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. So far we’ve seen three installments of initial auditions: episode 1 on May 31, episode 2 on June 7, and episode 3 on June 14. The fourth installment of first round performances featuring 15 more acts aired on June 21.

In this first round, the judges and Terry each make one Golden Buzzer selection each, sending an act of their choice straight through to the live shows. Terry hand-picked saxophonist Avery Dixon, Howie gave his to singer Maddie, and Simon went with vocalist Sara James. Do any of the other judges drop the golden confetti on anyone this time? Check out our “America’s Got Talent” season 17 episode 4 recap below to find out:

8:02 p.m. – First up tonight was the Cubcakes, a youth dance crew that Sofia called “perfect” and Simon highlighted for having a ton of personality. Both Howie and Heidi joined them in giving the group four Yes votes to advance to the next round.

8:04 p.m. – Despite not having a plan for his future, Ethan Jan presented a Rubik’s cube act for the judges. He began by having each of the four judges scrambled a cube up. He then went down the line and one by one solved each of them, some with only one hand, behind his back, while juggling two others in the other hand, and while riding a unicycle. Sofia called it a surprising act because he didn’t seem that excited beforehand, but Simon said he had true showmanship. Heidi didn’t think it sounded exciting, yet found the audition “incredible.” Howie started off with the first Yes of what would be four to sail through.

8:11 p.m. – Singer Kristin Cruz kickstarted a singing career on social media during her pandemic quarantine and came to AGT with the hope of proving that no one has to be the “industry standard.” Following her rendition of “I See Red,” both Sofia and Simon uttered the word “unbelievable.” Heidi called her a star already in the making, Sofia said that singing made her powerful and confident, Simon referred to her voice as “seasoned,” and Howie went along with their votes to total four for the next round.

8:23 p.m. – Chris James won the judges over with his comedy set about the delicate nature of his British voice, but Connor King barely got through on a split decision when Sofia gave him a third vote (alongside Heidi and Simon) despite “not reading the room.” By the time Lace Larrabee took the stage after them, the panel was eager for a knockout comedy set. They called her jokes “effortless” and “so natural,” highlighted by the fact that she kept the rhythm of her set even when Sofia interjected with a conversational question. In the end, it was a unanimous decision that Lace should move on to the next round.

8:36 p.m. – Up next was Heidi super fan Jannick Holste, a 19 year old dancer from Germany. Using one of Heidi’s pop songs as the backdrop for his performance, Jannick surprised the judges with a dancing magic show. Howie called the act original, Sofia said her favorite part was the magic because it was unexpected, but Simon called it “fantastically good and fantastically bad at the same time.” Still, he thought it worked and joined Heidi and the other judges for Yes votes straight down the line.

8:47 p.m. – Self-taught by YouTube videos, pianist and singer Kieran Rhodes took the stage next to live out his dreams of following in Billy Joel’s footsteps. Though Simon expected Kieran to sing a Billy Joel song, and he did, he stopped him halfway through and asked him to do an original song instead. That song, called “Disengage,” about depression struck a different chord with Simon and the judges, earning a standing ovation. Sofia started with a “spectacular,” Howie told him he’s a star, and Heidi said the melancholy in his voice is beautiful. Simon called him “very, very interesting” and said that he hopes the audition and their Yes votes change his life.

9:00 p.m. – Australian mom of three Kristy Sellars began dance classes as a way of bringing her “imagination to life.” She explained to the judges that she came to pole dancing after trying many different styles of dance, but still Simon warned that it’d be “pointless.” But he ate his words quickly into the routine, noticing that her use of visuals on the screen behind her, timed perfectly with her moves, elevated the dance. Howie clarified with her that even the visuals are her own idea and Sofia said it’s clear how much time and effort went into it. Simon admitted that she created an “incredible sequence” and called it “phenomenal.” With that kind of response, it was an easy set of four Yes votes to see her again in the next round.

9:11 p.m. – Magician Manny D’Mago was not able to impress the judges with his tongue-piercing magic, but Justin Rupple was determined to manifest his childhood dream of seeing his name in the Vegas lights. He got one step closer to that dream with his instructive comedy set about celebrity voice impersonation. He had the crowd laughing at his voices of Mark Wahlberg, Ryan Reynolds, Liam Neeson and others. Howie said that he checks the boxes of impressionism for giving a glimpse into how he does it and Heidi said he “blew it out of the water.” With tears in his eyes, Justin listened to the judges give him the four Yes votes he needs in order to progress to the next round.

9:24 p.m. – Hockey tricksters the Cline Twins believed their act to be unique and immune to the judges’ buzzers. Even though they didn’t get the judges excited with their personalities, the twins managed to avoid the buzzers by delivering flawless and synchronized tricks with their hockey sticks and pucks. Simon compared them to “Beavis and Butthead” and then said it worked because he wasn’t expecting much before they gave a “brilliant” audition. The panel gave them an enthusiastic set of four Yes votes to the next round.

9:33 p.m. – Dog dancing act The Glamour Aussies performed a choreographed dance between the dog and trainer that had the judges oohing and aahing throughout and members of the audience wiping tears from their eyes. Heidi said that the storyline is what differentiated them from the other dog acts and Sofia liked seeing the dog having a good time dancing. This was a slam dunk performance for the judges who gave them four Yes votes.

9:42 p.m. – Ahead of his audition, Testa said that he risks his life out of the sense of importance that he one day has his own show. In his danger act he “explores the limit of the body” by taking knives to his body in ways that somehow don’t cut him. First he climbed up four knives like stairs and then second suspended himself in the air by hanging from one of the knives by his neck. Sofia explained that she both hates and loves acts like this, but admitted that his gave her those feelings and so she enjoyed it. Howie said there was “no respite” from being terrified and so he enjoyed it. Testa promised “much more” in future rounds and so the judges had no choice but to send him through.

9:52 p.m. – Lebanese dance group Mayyas was inspired by Nightbirde‘s words that “we can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” The message of their group is to show strong and powerful women standing on their own in an art form that is not fully supported for Arab women. After their hypnotizing performance of synchronicity and form-defiance, Mayyas had the judges speechless and completely intoxicated. Sofia called it the “most beautiful and creative dancing” she’s ever seen. Howie said that their perfection and effort did in fact hypnotize them, Heidi called the depiction of their culture “stunning,” and Simon said that they will make a difference and “arguably the best dance act” they’ve ever seen. Sofia called for a vote, but began by saying that she “would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it.” With that, Sofia hit the Golden Buzzer and sent the women straight through to the live shows!

Mayyas was Sofia’s favorite act, but which is YOUR favorite so far this season and do you think they can take home the $1 million prize? Sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.