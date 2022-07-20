‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 8 recap: One act earns the rare Group Golden Buzzer from Terry and the judges [LIVE BLOG]

This summer, “America’s Got Talent” returned for its 17th season with Terry Crews resuming his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again making up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. The first five audition installments aired between May 31 and June 28 and were followed by the “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” special on July 5 and a sixth set of first round auditions on July 12. The July 19 episode featured the seventh batch of initial acts vying for quarter-final placements.

In the preliminary round, the judges and Terry are each allowed one use of the Golden Buzzer, which sends an act of their choice straight through to the live shows. This season, Terry picked saxophonist Avery Dixon, Howie chose singer Maddie, Simon went with vocalist Sara James, Sofía threw her support behind dance group Mayyas, and Heidi gave the honor to songstress Lily Meola.

With the coveted buzzer out of play, the newest group of auditioners really had to bring their A-game. To find out how many of these acts are now in the running for inclusion in the quarter-finals, check out our “America’s Got Talent” season 17 episode 8 recap below.

8:02 p.m. – Once again, Howie was not on the panel for some of the performances due to a medical absence and so acts only needed a yes vote from two of the remaining three judges in order to advance. The first act of the night to audition was West African acrobatic group Amoukanama. In their audition the group showed off their strength, timing and general athleticism via many tricks. Heidi said that their acts was “crazy insane,” Sofia called it spectacular because of the addition of suspense, and Simon rounded the critique out by saying they gave themselves a shot at making the final with their “amazing” audition. Easily the group earned three yes votes to make it to the next round.

8:11 p.m. – New Jersey dweller Sam Cieri arrived with the hope of continuing the new trend in his life of actually making money with his musical talent. As soon as Sam opened his mouth to sing you could see the surprise and wonder in the faces of the judges. Heidi called his voice a mash up between Rod Stewart and John Mayer, Sofia said it’s “so different and sexy,” and Simon called him authentic, noting that he speaks very differently than he sings so it was unexpected. The whole panel of three thought he was special and so they sent him through to the next round unanimously.

8:20 p.m. – Simon may have called Heidi’s weird noises annoying, but it was nothing compared to how annoying he found the sounds of Wenzl McGowen, the traffic cone saxophonist. Simon gave Wenzl the red X, but Heidi and Sofia saved him with the two yes votes he needed to advance. Simon was much more pleased with Maytree, the South Korean a cappella singers that recreated TV theme songs with their voices. They gave us The Simpsons, Modern Family and Cheers. The group earned a roaring round of applause from the audience and adoring comments from Heidi who said there’s never been an act like them and Sofia who was surprised that they were clever instead of serious. Simon added that it was a great audition because they love being surprised. They became the latest audition of the night to get all three votes of yes to advance.

8:31 p.m. – Next up was Ballet After Dark, a group of trauma survivors that use performance to “reclaim their bodies and lives.” Sofia said that ballet is one of her favorite things and Simon called them another group of extraordinary people that gave them powerful art. Heidi was thoroughly entertained as well, joining the other two for another set of three yes votes.

8:33 p.m. – Ukrainian aerialist Svitlana Rohozhyna dedicated her audition to her father who is currently fighting on the front lines of the war. Aside from being impressed by her will to perform despite the stress and pressure of war her family is under, the judges acknowledged Svitlana’s physical strength, beauty, elegance, and level of perfection. Believing her to have “genuine star quality,” the judges gave her three yes votes for another performance in the next round.

8:43 p.m. – Jack The Whipper came to AGT for the chance to “reach more people” than he’s ever been able to in his career. Sofia wasn’t too impressed with Jack’s punny name, but that was a small setback compared to Simon driving his palm down on the red buzzer. Jack said that for his last trick he was going to use Howie, but with the absence and upon Terry’s urging he decided to use Simon instead. With a small stick wedged between the knees of a squatting Simon, Jack successfully whipped the stick in half without touching a hair on Simon’s body. Because of the trick, Simon took his X away and joined an elated Heidi and Sofia in sending him through to the next round.

8:52 p.m. – Set on “passing the music on from generation to generation,” Sing Harlem is a choir composed of members raised together in their community from a young age. Their jubilant rendition of “Free Your Mind” was a hit with the crowd, but Simon wondered if they’d be willing to do a second song because he was “on the fence” with them. He said that the song felt more like a musical rather than a choir. For their second attempt they remixed “Amazing Grace” a cappella and this time got Simon on his feet for the applause. Heidi “really liked” their energy and harmonies, noting that they “went for it” when Simon threw a curve ball at them. Simon advised them to find middle ground in what they do, and to not dissect the songs too much that they become unrecognizable. At the end of the critiques, the choir earned a yes vote from all three of the judges and clearly had the support of the crowd as well.

9:05 p.m. – Howie returned to the panel for the second hour of the night, reinstating an act’s need to earn three of the four judges’ support in order to advance. Appropriately, first up with Howie back on the panel was John Glenn High School Dance Team who were all dressed in bald caps and glasses like Howie. Their mission was to impress noted dance team detractor Howie with their act, and they did just that. Howie was calling them “amazing” halfway through and then opened the critiques by saying they were fun, funny and skillful. Simon offered curiosity about what they’ll do for the next rounds and Sofia liked the music and their energy as performers. Howie, Heidi and Sofia all gave solid yes votes, and Simon gave a fourth tentative one.

9:16 p.m. – Opening up to the judges and the audience about her speech impediment, Amanda Mammana explained that singing is something she discovered helps her overcome her stutter. Her song about going back in time to change moments of her life hit a nerve with the judges because of how clearly it resonated with Amanda’s personal story. Howie told her that she’s not just good, she’s great and Heidi continued to pointing out the fire inside of her. Sofia called her authentic and thanked her for having the guts to get on stage and Simon gave her credit for being honest about her speech issues and then called her voice pure. With much love for her talent, the judges gave her four yes votes to the next round.

9:25 p.m. – Coming from London, The Lazy Generation was giving Terry California vibes in their shorts and sandals, but that was just part of their particular brand of athleticism. They comedically had their largest member attempt to jump across the rest of them laying down, only for him to land on the final member. They topped that with a pillow fight after being sprayed in the eyes with hot sauce while tacks were thrown on the ground and they were prodded with cattle rods. Sofia couldn’t take it and hit her red buzzer, but the other judges seemed to love the insanity especially when they realized tacks were stuck in their feet. Heidi called it a “hot mess,” but said it was so bad it was good. Simon said it’s different and there is certainly an audience that likes their type of entertainment. Sofia remains steadfast with her no, but the group advanced on the strength of three yes votes from the others.

9:36 p.m. – Heidi’s special binoculars came in handy for Professor Murat’s Flea Circus, but she was the only one that could see the act and so they were buzzed off the stage. Sergio and Lucy didn’t fare much better, likely because Sergio was a doll and Lucy looked like one and they couldn’t stay upright on her roller-skates. The two failed auditions set the stage for Yu Hojin‘s magic act to easily impress. Yu didn’t need the lay up though because Howie called his act one of the “most original, beautiful, graceful, magical” acts he’s seen. Sofia added that it was “mesmerizing,” Heidi liked that it was a calm magic act, but Simon thought he must have missed something because he didn’t find it as exciting as the rest of them. Despite “looking stupid,” Simon stuck to a no vote while the other judges were “of course” sending him through with a yes vote.

9:44 p.m. – Simon was excited that Chapel Hart could potentially bring back the “world domination” girl groups from the 90s with their original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” The song was a nod to Dolly Parton, one of their idols, and a modern take on how women should no longer be fighting over the same man. The uptempo empowerment anthem set the crowd ablaze with a “Golden Buzzer” chant, but with all five used already the group was out of luck. The judges appreciated that their “joy was infectious,” as Heidi put it, and said that they can create space for a new group in Nashville. Admitting that they’re good enough for a Golden Buzzer, the judges and Terry all conferred about how amazing they are before hitting the buzzer to send them through to the lives with the very rare group Golden Buzzer!

Which season 17 act is YOUR favorite so far? Do you think they can snag the $1 million prize? Sound off in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.