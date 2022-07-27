‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 9 recap: 15 more acts perform in the eighth set of first round auditions [LIVE BLOG]

This summer, “America’s Got Talent” returned for its 17th season with Terry Crews resuming his hosting duties and Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara once again making up the judges panel. As in the past, this year’s champion will take home a $1 million cash prize and be able to showcase their talent as a headlining act in Las Vegas. The first five audition installments aired between May 31 and June 28 and were followed by the “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” special on July 5, a sixth set of first round auditions on July 12 and the seventh on July 19. The July 26 episode featured the eighth batch of initial acts vying for quarter-final placements.

In the preliminary round, the judges and Terry are each allowed one use of the Golden Buzzer, which sends an act of their choice straight through to the live shows. This season, Terry picked saxophonist Avery Dixon, Howie chose singer Maddie, Simon went with vocalist Sara James, Sofía threw her support behind dance group Mayyas, and Heidi gave the honor to songstress Lily Meola. On the July 26 episode, the judges and Terry joined to give a group Golden Buzzer to country trio Chapel Hart.

With the coveted buzzer out of play, the newest group of auditioners really had to bring their A-game. To find out how many of these acts are now in the running for inclusion in the quarter-finals, check out our “America’s Got Talent” season 17 episode 9 recap below.

8:02 p.m. – First out of the gate for the eight set of auditions was tap dancer Bayley Graham from New Zealand. Howie pointed out that he defied expectations of tap dancers because he entertained the crowd beyond just doing tap. Sofia said he’s good enough to perform professionally and Simon added that he thinks Bayley undersold himself. In their votes, all four judges so said yes so Bayley moved on to the next round.

8:09 p.m. – Having tried out for the show for seven years, “music fairy” Freckled Zelda finally got her chance to audition with her ocarina playing and vocal talent. Despite having an awkward introduction with the judges, Zelda earned a roaring round of applause from the crowd. Simon admitted that he thought she’d be terrible, but that she actually has a really good voice. He said he doesn’t like the ocarina and can do without it, but gave her his blessing to continue dressing like a fairy if she wants to. Zelda did tell Sofia that she wants to keep the fairy persona and will never take it away. Because of the strength of her voice and unique perspective, the judges all supported her with four yes votes to advance in the competition.

8:20 p.m. – Parisian Maxence Vire was the latest magician to take the AGT stage. Ahead of his audience he told the judges that magic is his life and then he showed exactly how it is with a highly entertaining set. Sofia called him both brilliant and funny, especially how he interacted with the judges. Heidi said he ticks all the boxes being funny, charming and doing great magic. Howie liked that the path to his tricks was unexpected which made it better. Simon called said he was at times annoying, but the audience loved him. All things considered, Simon was still a yes vote along with the other judges so Maxence made it through to the next round.

8:32 p.m. – In a short montage, we saw the successful auditions of high-height performers Catwall Acrobats and opera aerialist Jessica Fishenfeld who surprised the judges with original performances. RCC Aruba, which stands for Rhythmic Circus Company, followed with their group acrobatic audition. This was a particularly nerve-wracking audition because the group’s equipment didn’t make it during their air travel and so they had to cobble together mats and props from production. Still they managed to put on a thrilling show for the judges who said they’re Vegas ready, with Simon adding that it was better because it was less polished than they’re used to seeing. All four judges voted yes to give them a unanimously praised trip to the next round.

8:43 p.m. – Knowing how subjective comedy can be, Gina Stahl-Haven was prepared for at least some of the judges not enjoying her set. That’s exactly what happened — Simon called her “robotic,” but the three yes votes from Howie, Heidi and Sofia were enough to send her through. She was followed by Kim Evey, but “something didn’t quite click” with her brand of comedy and Simon either. Sofia proudly gave her a third yes vote, saying it doesn’t matter that Simon might have said no. The “twist” Don McMillan promised in his comedy set was that he is a self-described nerd who uses charts to present his findings on how the word works — like a Venn diagram about the differences between nerds, dorks, geeks and stalkers and a bar graph about the ups and downs of popping popcorn. It took a second for the audience and judges to catch on to the humor of his presentation, but when all was said and done, the judges found him to be unique, energetic, and fun enough to give three yes votes, with Simon dissenting once again.

8:56 p.m. – Singer Ava Swiss auditioned with the song “Remember” as a way of honoring and getting through the pain of being a victim in a recent school shooting at her high school. The performance earned a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Howie called her ability to break through her trauma inspiring, Heidi said she’s incredible, Sofia’s breath was taken away, and Simon said he’ll never forget her audition and that she has a great voice. With no hesitation, the judges all gave her a yes vote for a unanimous decision to advance.

9:10 p.m. – Dancing duo and best friends Ciara Hines & Trey Rich hoped to advance with a standing ovation as well, but among the judges only Heidi and Sofia stood to clap. Sofia called their routine amazing and Heidi said they brought new moves to the stage. Howie liked their synchronicity, but said it said “crispness” for him. Simon told them he likes them as personalities, but he may have been missing something in the story of the dance. When they explained the dance as being about their companionship, Simon understood the vision and the friendship. With that, he joined Heidi and Sofia to give them the three yes votes they needed to move on.

9:21 p.m. – Not wanting to be part of the “cookie cutter” mold of performers, Auzzy Blood came to AGT because it’s one of the few stages that would understand his talent. He said he’s a “sideshow freak” that endangers his own life to entertain other people. He pushed his limits in this audition with a variety of sword swallowing tricks. His final trick needed Howie’s assist to help push the sword down his throat. Simon wanted to know that if they send him through what he would do in the next round and Auzzy said he’d break a world record. Howie called him “the Beetlejuice of sideshows” and so that intriguing attitude led the judges in the direction of delivering four yes votes to see Auzzy again.

9:32 p.m. – Aerialists Duo Mico auditioned with a duo aerial straps act. They delivered on the promise of presenting something different from what the judges have seen before by choreographing a dance in the sky that looked as though the two of them were engaged in a battle. That battle ended with a final trick of one of them sliding down the straps into the arms of the other. The judges’ jaws were dropped and so they gave them immediate yes votes for a fascinating story and exciting presentation.

9:43 p.m. – Debii Dawson came to the stage with her guitar, prepared to sing a soft version of “Dancing Queen.” This time Simon led the panel in a standing ovation with Howie saying her voice was “sweet and soothing,” Sofia mentioning she could listen to her voice all day, and Heidi gave advice that she look up at the audience more often. Simon rounded it out with compliments for making a huge pop song her own and thanking her for auditioning for the show so that they could all vote yes to send her through.

8:53 p.m. – The final act of the night was another stand up comedian, The Big Apple, from, of course, New York City. As you may have guessed, the comic presents themself in a big apple costume and tells jokes about being an apple. The set began with puns like “bad apple” and “forbidden fruit,” earning red X buzzers from Howie, Heidi and Sofia in succession. Simon held out for a bit, but finally dropped his hand on the fourth and final buzzer. At that point, the apple starting acting like it was going to vomit, revealing a man in a worm costume slithering out of the mouth and showing himself to be Sethward the Worm! Sethward wanted to show off his dancing talent, but as a worm without hands or legs had to scrunch himself across the stage before being dragged off stage by Terry. Except instead of taking Sethward off stage, Terry ripped off half of his costume and had to chase him to the back stage!

