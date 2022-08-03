‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 finalists: Meet the 54 acts competing in 2022 live shows [PHOTOS]

The 2022 edition of “America’s Got Talent” has shaken up its all-important live shows to remove the standard process of Quarter-Finals followed by Semi-Finals. Instead, the Season 17 lives will feature five weeks of Qualifying Rounds with 11 contestants competing each week. Only two acts from each week will advance to the Grand Finale, creating a Top 10. In addition, an 11th act will earn their spot in the finale thanks to America’s Final Wildcard. “AGT” viewers get to choose this finalist in an Instant Save vote on Wednesday, September 7 after each of the four judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara) nominates one previously eliminated contestant.

The two-night finale will air September 13 and 14 on NBC, with the ultimate champion taking home the $1 million prize and earning a performing position at “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scroll through our photos above — or click here for direct access — showcasing the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 finalists to meet the 54 acts competing in the 2022 live shows.

Remember, the 55th act will be chosen by America prior to the start of the lives. The four options are: singer Ben Waites, singer Debbii Dawson, sword swallower Auzzy Blood and comedian Jordan Conley. Visit the “AGT” official app or nbc.com/agtvote right now and cast up to 10 votes per voting method. U.S. residents are eligible to vote as long as they are older than age 13. You have until Friday, August 5 at 4:00 a.m. PT/7:00 a.m. ET to make your voice heard. The winner of America’s vote will be announced at a later date.

The six Golden Buzzer acts for Season 17 are: saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Madison Taylor Baez (Maddie), singer Sara James, dance group Mayyas, singer Lily Meola and singing trio Chapel Hart. These folks got to skip the truncated Judge Cuts round and sail right through to the lives. Do you think any of these contestants have what it takes to join the “America’s Got Talent” winners list at the end of the season? Sound off down in the comments section.