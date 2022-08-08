‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win ‘AGT’ 2022

Now that we know the identities of the Top 54 acts on “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, it’s time to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your picks. Who will win “AGT” 2022? Which qualifying acts will be voted through to the finale each week? Give us your first predictions right now to prove your worth as the smartest “AGT” fan out there. Terry Crews hosts the long-running program for NBC alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “America’s Got Talent” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the live results episode airs Wednesday night on NBC.

Even though the show has revealed the names of 54 acts competing in the live shows, there will actually be 55 acts this year. The last spot is a wildcard that was voted on by viewers last week (to be announced at a later date). The four contenders were singer Ben Waites, singer Debbii Dawson, sword swallower Auzzy Blood and comedian Jordan Conley.

Last season paulhardister topped 160 others on our overall Season 16 leaderboard to win Gold Derby’s “AGT” contest. This user predicted all 39 questions throughout the season with leading 81.29% accuracy and a 75,292 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were our users Ryan Lapierre at 73.56%, Brulash82 at 70.46%, brimley at 69.66% and caburr1982 at 69.02%.

Here are the questions you can answer for the upcoming Qualifiers 1 episode of “America’s Got Talent” in our predictions game:

Who will win ‘AGT’?

Who will advance based on viewers’ votes?

Who will advance based on judges’ votes?

