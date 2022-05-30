‘America’s Got Talent’ drops ‘First Look’ teaser for upcoming season 17 [WATCH]

The last time we saw Terry Crews and Simon Cowell on our TVs was for the thrilling conclusion to the special season of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” on March 14th. Now they’re back with a “First Look” at the upcoming 17th season of the main AGT series. Watch the full minute-long teaser via the official “America’s Got Talent” YouTube channel above.

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are also featured in the video where the judges drop sound bites to excite us for the new season. Simon gives us his usual “two minutes can change your life” line, Sofia feels inspired by the contestants realizing their dreams, Howie calls the upcoming season the “most magnificent in AGT history” and Heidi asks for a diaper because she gets “so nervous [she] might poop [herself].” We even get a glimpse of Terry hammering down the Golden Buzzer for an act that will make their bullies watch them have success.

You may remember last season’s winner, Dustin Tavella, the third magic act to take the title. He was preceded by Brandon Leakes on season 15, the show’s first-ever spoken word poet contestant to make the main stage. A majority of the winners have been singing acts — there have been seven overall, if we’re not including Darci Lynne who is a ventriloquist but also sings.

What kind of act will win the million dollars this year and are you ready for the all the new acts to be featured on “America’s Got Talent”? The new season kicks off Tuesday, May 31st on NBC. Before it premieres, sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.