This ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge was just booed for calling German magician-comedians Siegfried and Joy ‘a bit stupid’

Three of the four judges on “America’s Got Talent” laughed their lederhosen off during the June 28 episode when German magician-comedians Siegfried and Joy took the stage. The lone holdout? Why, it was Simon Cowell, of course. The British judge got booed by the studio audience when he called the fake magicians “a bit stupid” and refused to vote them through to the next round. But he was outvoted by the trio of Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, who all said “yes” and advanced Siegfried and Joy to the Judge Cuts.

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

When the hilarious comedy duo first stepped out on stage, they revealed they had flown in from Berlin just to audition for the NBC reality TV show. “We do magic all the time so magic is in us, and we want to share the magic with everybody,” they declared straight-faced. They later added, “We are the new superstars of magic. In the end, let the people decide [how good we are].”

The act began as any 1980s magic act would, with Siegfried and Joy dancing around the stage wearing sparkling gold. But things went awry when a sheet was removed from a levitating magician, revealing he was merely rising up on one of his knees. The same sheet was used to make one of them “disappear” (we clearly saw him jumping off-stage), but real magic happened when he seemingly switched bodies with stand-up comedian Jordan Conley, who had auditioned moments earlier. For their final trick, Siegfried and Joy made Simon guess a card between one and five, but we saw when he turned around that the word “Banana” was written on all of them, which matched with the other magician wearing a banana suit. However, Simon’s word actually said “Strawberry” and the German had magically transformed into a wearing strawberry suit — no one saw that coming.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: Is Sofia Vergara really a ventriloquist?

After the act, the audience jumped up to their feet, as did three of the judges. But Simon just sat there in utter confusion. Here is what all of the “AGT” judges had to say:

Heidi: “You know, there are moments like this where you are really, really proud to be German. How did you guys do it? I don’t know.”

Howie: “Love this. This is the year I think on our show where comedy is becoming king.”

Sofia: “You guys are brilliant. This is so creative. I mean, I want to be part of your act one day.”

Simon: “I’m slightly confused because I didn’t get it. And I found you two annoying… I thought it was all a bit stupid, if I’m being honest with you.”

Siegfried and Joy will next be seen in the Judge Cuts round. If they end up winning “AGT” Season 17, they would become the fourth magic act to prevail after Mat Franco (Season 9), Shin Lim (Season 13) and Dustin Tavella (Season 16). Do you think they have what it takes to join this esteemed list? Sound off down in the comments section.