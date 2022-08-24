‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell predicts Elton John will love Sara James’ ‘genius’ rendition of ‘Rocketman’ [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 3 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, August 23 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was 14-year-old Polish singer Sara James, who previously was the recipient of Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer in the auditions round. Sara called that “the best moment” of her life and reflected on how Billie Eilish shared the video and all of Poland “was talking about it.” For her live show performance, the talented teen put her own twist on Elton John‘s “Rocketman.” Watch the “AGT” video above.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Dressed head to toe in shiny silver, Sara started the performance in her lower register before ultimately building to a huge crescendo at the end of the song. Her rendition of “Rocketman” (which recently became the title of John’s biopic movie starring Taron Egerton) was truly original, with Simon predicting the artist himself would love it.

The audience went wild with excitement and gave her the longest standing ovation of the night. Usually the “AGT” producers save the best for last, and this was no exception. Do you think Sarah did enough to advance to the Season 17 finale? We’ll all find out when the results show airs Wednesday night on NBC.

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Sara James’ live show performance:

Simon Cowell: “Wow. Sara, I am actually very emotional for you right now because I know how much this means to you. And like I said before, to fly here [at 14 years old], the pressure on you to deliver tonight and to choose a song. That song choice was genius by the way. Absolute genius. Because you’ve heard the expression ‘to make a song your own’? That’s what you did. I think you’re gonna find this time Elton John is gonna be retweeting the song.”

Heidi Klum: “I mean, absolutely amazing and I have to also give it to Simon. You surely know how to pick the stars. I mean, here we have one. You are absolutely incredible.”

Howie Mandel: “You know, ultimately that was a winning performance — it really was a winning performance. Your look, your poise, your talent is that of a superstar.”

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.