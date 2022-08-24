‘America’s Got Talent’: Singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz pays ‘unique’ tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 3 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, August 23 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was Celia Munoz, a 36-year-old singing ventriloquist from Madrid, Spain who went viral with her earlier audition. Celia is a trained opera singer who has only been performing ventriloquism for a few years. Her gimmick is that she performs without a puppet and makes all kinds of sound effects and voices instead. Watch the “AGT” video above, in which Celia paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

During her act, Celia attended a drive-in movie theater in which “Grease” was playing on the big screen. She drank coffee and ate popcorn all while singing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” without moving her lips. It was a truly impressive performance and something that’s never been seen before on the “America’s Got Talent” stage.

Celia first learned about ventriloquism after watching YouTube videos of former “AGT” show-stoppers like Terry Fator and Darci Lynne Farmer. She recently met Darci Lynne, one of “AGT’s” most successful winners of all time, who told her she had to “take a risk” if she hoped to do well on the reality TV show. Do you think Celia’s “Grease” performance was good enough to advance to the finale?

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Celia Munoz’s live show performance:

Howie Mandel: “Wow. Here on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ we love originality and you are original. What you do is a cappella, right? An a cappella singer sings without musicians. You are an a cappella ventriloquist — you do it without puppets. You’ve also given us a glimpse on what life would have been if Olivia Newton-John was born in Spain. But you’re very original, you’re adorable, you’re very good and I just loved it. You made me laugh.”

Heidi Klum: “First of all, I love the tribute to Olivia Newton-John. I love how you create the set and how you suckered us into your world and you make all the noises. I don’t know how you eat and do ventriloquism at the same time. It’s incredible. You have an amazing mind and I love your imagination. This is very new and very different. Bravo.”

Simon Cowell: “I was laughing so much because so many people are used to seeing a ventriloquist with a dummy. They might have tuned in and gone, ‘This is just a very odd singer.’ So I was laughing so much. But it was brilliant, it was unique, it was different. That’s why I think the audience reacted the way they did. I think Celia, in my opinion, this might be the best act so far.”

Sofia Vergara: “Celia, I think you are so unique. I think your act is the kind of act that you can only see on ‘AGT.’ There’s something so different [about you]. I love that you are a ventriloquist with no puppet.”

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.