‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Inspirational singer Ben Waites brings Sofia Vergara to tears [WATCH]

“AGT” contestant Ben Waites is a 32-year-old southern gospel singer and vocal coach who currently resides in Nashville, TN. During the upcoming Tuesday, July 12 episode, he auditions with the classic tune “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper. “The message of the song I feel is able to speak to people no matter their age, their race, their background,” he explains, adding, “It’s able to communicate a message of hope.” Watch NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” sneak peek video above.

The awe-inspiring wheelchair-bound singer reveals that the people he coaches back home have no idea he’s auditioning for the biggest show on TV, because when he’s with them it’s “all about them.” That’s when Heidi Klum interjects, “But now it is all about you and we can’t wait to hear you! Good luck.”

After a beat, Ben breaks out into “True Colors” and his low, operative voice wows the audience. You can hear a pin drop during the performance, as everyone waits on his every word. The camera cuts to Sofia Vergara, who is openly emotional with tears streaming down her face. If you want to hear what the judges have to say about Ben’s cover of the Grammy-nominated song, be sure to tune in to “AGT” on Tuesday night beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Normally this would be the type of performance that might warrant a Golden Buzzer, but all of the buttons have already been pressed during the Season 17 auditions. Terry Crews pushed the buzzer for saxophonist Avery Dixon, Howie Mandel for singer Maddie, Simon Cowell for singer Sara James, Sofia for dancers Mayyas and Heidi for singer Lily Meola. Additional Golden Buzzers are sometimes doled out during the Judge Cuts round by guest judges, but that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

If Ben ends up going all the way and winning NBC’s reality TV show, he would become the eighth singer to prevail following Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14). See the show’s winners list.

Sound off down in the comments section to tell us what you think of Ben Waites’ emotional “America’s Got Talent” audition.