‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Duo Mico aims to be ‘different’ than all other aerial acts [WATCH]

When aerialists Duo Mico step onto the “America’s Got Talent” stage during the July 26 episode, judge Simon Cowell asks them how they’ll stand out amongst so many other aerial acts that have appeared on the reality TV show. Caroline (from Boston) and Max (from Montreal) respond, “We’ve spent an entire year creating all of our own original sequences. And also the way that we will perform this act, I think you will find it different than ones you’ve seen before.” Watch the duo aerial straps performance in the “America’s Got Talent” sneak peek video above.

Right away, longtime “AGT” fans recognize Caroline from the 12th season of the show, when she served as the assistant to her husband Jonathan Rinny‘s rola-bola balancing act. They were later eliminated in the Judge Cuts round. Cut to today, where Caroline’s husband is now assisting Duo Mico by running the aerial winch. “Jonathan and I have swapped roles essentially,” she explains. “For me it’s a way to prove that I’m able to perform as my own act with Max.”

When judge Howie Mandel jokes that the spouse swap sounds rather dangerous, Caroline laughs, “We like to think that it’s a calculated risk.” Later, she tells Heidi Klum that if their group ends up winning the $1 million prize, “We would open our own show. We want to be able to promote our art to the world, so that’s the act that we’re presenting today.”

The act begins, with Caroline and Max instantly flying around the stage as the song “Will You Fight” by Klergy & Beginners plays on the track. “Whoa!” Howie shouts almost immediately, adding, “They’re not hooked into anything.” At one point, Max drops Caroline but she remains in the air by a thin strap hooked to her ankle.

Caroline finishes the routine by ascending high up onto the straps and then letting herself go, with Max effortlessly catching her before she falls to her doom. This act is much more fast-paced and thrilling than many other aerialist performances we’ve watched on the show in years past. “I’ve never seen that before,” Howie declares as he jumps up to his feet.

Tune in to NBC on Tuesday night to see what the judges have to say about Duo Mico. Based on their excited reactions, it seems likely that the act will receive four “yes” votes and move on to the Judge Cuts round.