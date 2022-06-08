‘America’s Got Talent’: Uncle/niece singing duo Jojo and Bri are ‘the definition of joy and magic,’ raves Simon Cowell

Two years ago, a singing trio named Resound made their mark on “America’s Got Talent” with their humble nature and big voices. After performing “What the World Needs Now Is Love” for their audition, the Richmond, Virginia residents later made it through to the live shows where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals. Now, the male singer from that group, Jojo, has re-entered the NBC reality TV competition with a little help from his young niece, Bri. Can Jojo and Bri go on to become the first singing duo to win “AGT”?

In the second episode of Season 17, the uncle and niece explain to host Terry Crews how they’ve been “singing online” for a while, but that this is their “first time singing live in front of an audience.” After stepping foot in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, Jojo admits the thing he learned most from his first experience on the show was “not to give up.”

Bri tells the judges that she’s both excited and nervous to be performing on the big stage, adding, “My dream is to make the world smile and make the world a better place.” As for what she’d do with the million dollars, Bri declares, “I would like to give back to charity.”

Jojo gives his niece some words of encouragement, and then they begin their performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye. The duet is seamless as they bop around on the stage, full of energy, enthusiasm and positivity. Before long the audience members jump up to their feet and start dancing along with them.

At the judges’ panel, Sofia remarks on how Jojo and Bri look like they’ve “been doing this forever” and Heidi notes how they “look perfect together and sound even better.” Simon reveals, “That to me was the definition of joy and magic.” And Howie closes out the critiques by declaring, “You’re going to be remembered.” Jojo and Bri easily receive four “yes” votes, meaning they’ll next be seen in the Judge Cuts round.

Throughout the previous 16 seasons of “AGT,” the following solo singers have won: Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14). However, Jojo and Bri would be the first-ever singing duo to prevail.