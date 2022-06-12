‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Flawless ventriloquist Jack Williams switches voices with puppet Foster [WATCH]

Has “America’s Got Talent” found its next ventriloquist superstar? Terry Fator (Season 2) and Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12) have already won the NBC reality TV show thanks to their hilarious talents voicing puppets, and now Jack Williams is hoping to join them. The Indianapolis resident will audition during the upcoming Tuesday, June 14 episode, but NBC has already released a sneak peek video of his performance (watch above).

At first Heidi Klum assumes Jack is a magician because he has a covered box next to him, but he corrects her by noting, “Close. I am a ventriloquist.” The contestant then says hello to Sofia Vergara, a fellow ventriloquist who got her start voicing puppets as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom “Modern Family.”

“It’s honestly big shoes to fill,” Jack says about former “AGT” ventriloquist winners Terry and Darci. “Terry was one of the first ventriloquists I ever saw, and when I saw him on this stage I just thought, ‘I just want to do that, that’s amazing.'” He adds, “That’s why I wanted to come here today. I want to do this live on the Vegas strip.”

Jack pulls out his rabbit puppet named Foster and begins the act. With a raspy voice, Foster declares, “My plan is working.” Apparently it’s the bunny’s plan to get smuggled onto the stage so that he can “show my talent” to the world. And what’s his talent? Why, it’s ventriloquism, of course! Jack and Foster recite some tongue-twisters to determine who’s the better ventriloquist, and Foster easily succeeds.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘The Champions’

A vengeful Jack then does something he swore he’d “never do,” and throws Foster’s voice across the theater. That leaves the rabbit sad and voiceless. He tries to scream and yell at his human companion, but no sound comes out. Soon, Foster’s voice comes roaring back, but it accidentally goes into Jack, which means Jack’s voice has entered Foster. The rest of the act is truly original as man and puppet speak in each other’s voices.

At the conclusion of the performance, the audience jumps up to their feet, as do all four judges: Heidi, Sofia, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Do you think Jack Williams has what it takes to join the “AGT” winners list? Tune in on Tuesday night to see what the judges have to say about his performance.