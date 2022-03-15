‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list update: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders win most ‘Extreme’ season ever

The season finale of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” aired on Monday, March 14 with the final two acts being motorbike stunt team Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders and wheelchair stuntman Aaron Wheelz. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog.) Both acts gave their final performances on the outdoor stage, with the cage riders notably upping the ante and Wheelz unfortunately failing to land his backflip — twice. Thus, it wasn’t a surprise when the superfans voted to award Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders with the $500,000 grand prize. See all of the “AGT: Extreme” finalists.

The cage riders are the latest addition to the “AGT” winners list, which includes such iconic acts as magician Shin Lim, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and singer Grace VanderWaal.

In our recent poll, we asked “AGT: Extreme” fans who they most wanted to win Season 1 of the NBC reality TV show. See the poll results below. All of the acts who received at least two “yes” votes from judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana were eligible for our poll. (Notably, the show featured even more successful auditioners in its season finale, so they couldn’t be included.)

42% — Aaron Wheelz (wheelchair stuntman)

34% — Jade Kindar Martin (high wire walker)

8% — Verge Aero (drone engineers)

2% — Cyndel Flores (sway pole artist)

2% — Danny ZZZZ (escape artist)

2% — Aaron Evans (parkour athlete)

Less than 2% — Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders, David “The Bullet” Smith, Leeky Da Bikestar, Chloe Chambers, Hunter & Lilian, Diako Diaby, The Flying Royals, Dr. Danger & Mary, Shemika Campbell, The Contraption Kings, Joogsquad

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders earned Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer in the second episode of “Extreme,” which aired February 28, 2022. The headliner already knew Simon because of his time on “America’s Got Talent” as part of the act known as Deadly Games. That knife-throwing danger duo finished in the semi-finals of Season 11 and later competed on “AGT: The Champions.”

For his “Extreme” performance, Alfredo mixed two of the most dangerous motorbike stunts by having cage riders drive around in the interior dome while cyclists jumped over the globe at the same time. Since Simon knew Alfred from before, he couldn’t vote to give the group a “yes” or “no” vote in the initial round, but it didn’t matter because Terry anointed them with a special golden confetti shower.

The Top 7 acts of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” Season 1 were: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders (winners), Aaron Wheelz (runner-up), high wire walker Jade Kindar Martin (3rd-4th place), balloon artist Erika Lemay (3rd-4th place), drone engineers Verge Aero (5th-7th place), parkour athlete Aaron Evans (5th-7th place) and sway pole artist Cyndel Flores (5th-7th place).