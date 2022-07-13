‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Wyn Starks wows judges with original tune ‘Who I Am’

The July 12 episode of “America’s Got Talent” ended on an especially high note with a star-making performance from singer-songwriter Wyn Starks. The 39-year-old Nashville resident, who is originally from Minneapolis, dedicated his audition to his recently deceased twin brother, who he referred to as having been “one of [his] biggest supporters.” He then closed the 17th season’s sixth night of tryouts with a soul-stirring recital of his original tune “Who I Am” and earned not one but two standing ovations from the audience.

Before he took the stage, Starks told host Terry Crews, “Fear has stopped me for too long… I have to do this. This feels right.” Since being laid off from his hospitality job at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been actively pursuing a full-time artistic career in America’s Music City. After selling his audition song as one that “talks about his journey,” he unveiled his uniquely high-register voice and remarkable ear for melody, eliciting emotional reactions from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara (Howie Mandel was out sick).

Starks delivered a heartfelt message promoting self-confidence through his repeated lyrics, “I gotta be me, gotta be I, gotta be who I know I am inside” and “If I were to be anybody else, I’d just be hiding who I am.” With tears in her eyes, Vergara called the song “amazing” and said, “I love all the feeling that you gave to [it].” She also explained that she has lost her own brother but “cannot even imagine what it is to lose a twin, because that bond has to be something unexplainable.”

Klum said she loved the song and Starks’s voice, while Cowell joined in the praise by saying, “I think it was a perfect tribute to your brother… and I think this could be a life-changing moment for you.” With ‘yes’ votes across the board, the singer now only has to survive the pre-quarter-final cuts to make it to the live shows. Based on the response to his audition, clearing that hurdle should not be difficult.

Starks could become the eighth solo singer to go all the way on “America’s Got Talent.” Those who have taken the grand prize so far are Bianca Ryan (season one), Neal E. Boyd (season three), Kevin Skinner (season four), Michael Grimm (season five), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (season six), Grace VanderWaal (season 11) and Kodi Lee (season 14). Presumably, he would be only the second to perform self-written songs throughout the competition, after VanderWaal.