JoJo Siwa’s girl group XOMG Pop ‘blows up like bubble gum’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

On May 31st, “America’s Got Talent” returned with a spectacular two hour premiere episode of its 17th season. Host Terry Crews welcomed series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel back to the dais with performances from the first set of performance artists out of thousands that auditioned. Among those acts was JoJo Siwa and Jessalyn Siwa‘s youth girl group XOMG Pop with an effervescent song and dance number that left the judges excited for their future. Watch the full audition in the video above.

Before taking the stage, the girls of XOMG Pop told the cameras that they mean to follow in the footsteps of successful youth acts from the past that they idolize like Grace VanderWaal, Angelica Hale and Darci Lynne, as if the shoes of their co-founder JoJo aren’t already big enough. It’s that confidence and enthusiasm that inspired the judges to give the girls a standing ovation with four Yes votes to advance to the next round of the competition.

Wearing glittery rainbow costumes, the girls told the judges that their mission as a group is not only “world domination,” as Simon put it, but about using music to spread love for everyone. They performed their original track “Candy Hearts” as a showcase of their individual personalities, crisp dance choreography, and with lyrics that introduce them and their mission as an act.

In judges’ critiques, Howie said that their act is the kind of music concert that his 7 year old granddaughter would want to attend and told them that they should be touring their own show. Heidi called the group special because “everyone is on point” and Sofia predicted that “every little girl in America is gonna go crazy” for them. Simon capped the comments off by saying that he “didn’t like it, [he] loved it,” describing their energy and enthusiasm as a “mini explosion.”

How much did YOU like XOMG Pop and do you think they can take home the $1 million prize? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.