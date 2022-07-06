‘Amsterdam’ trailer: David O. Russell returns with all-star cast of Oscar nominees and winners (and Taylor Swift)

20th Century Studios has finally unveiled the first look at David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” his first film since 2015’s “Joy.”

Touted as being based on a lot of events that “actually happened,” “Amsterdam” is a period piece focused on three friends thrust into a world of murder and conspiracy.

As with some of his previous outings, Russell has once again assembled an all-star cast. The film is led by Oscar-winning actor and frequent Russell collaborator Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, and “BlacKkKlansman” and “Tenet” star John David Washington as the trio of longtime pals. The roster of supporting talent is vast and acclaimed as well: Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Rami Malek have key roles, as does past Oscar nominee Michael Shannon. Other members of the cast include Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, and Zoe Saldaña.

Russell, a five-time Oscar nominee, wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell, and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.

“Amsterdam” is scheduled to be released in theatres by 20th Century Studios on November 4, 2022.

