Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ scores big ovation at Venice debut

Ana de Armas’s transformation into Norma Jeane Mortensen and again into Marylin Monroe in “Blonde” lit all the expected fireworks at its Venice Film Festival debut on Thursday. Written and directed by the provocative Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik, and based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the NC-17 rated movie, long in development, had many concerned about the liberties taken with the tragic facts of Monroe’s life. (Coming out so soon after “Elvis” really does make this a banner year for interpretive looks at mid-century American icons.)

After its near three hour running time, “Blonde” was met with a reported 14 minute standing ovation, the longest such prolonged huzzah of the fest, with audience members chanting “Ana! Ana!” In addition to de Armas in the lead, Bobby Canavale co-stars as Joe DiMaggio, Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy, and Julianne Nicholson as Marilyn/Norma’s mother. The film’s assembled company, which included producer Brad Pitt, were said to be “in tears” by the end of the extended clap-a-thon. (Dominik and Pitt worked together on “Killing Them Softly,” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”)

At the press conference, the 34-year-old de Armas said, “I truly believe that she was very close to us, she was with us… She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about. She was with me and it was beautiful.”

Critical reaction in its initial stage was mostly on the mixed-positive side of things, though many warned that while Dominik and his team have put together something that is stylish and visually arresting, it is also a “nasty,” “feel-bad biopic” that is “all pain all the time.”

