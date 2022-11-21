Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’) discusses ‘very challenging’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe [Exclusive]

Even six decades after her untimely passing, Marilyn Monroe’s stardom has never faded. As the interest in her pop culture iconography continues to surge, so does the level of public respect for her talent. Her ubiquity puts any actress who portrays her under automatic scrutiny, as “Blonde” star Ana de Armas can certainly attest. Her embodiment of the seminal movie star in the Netflix film was an undertaking she “knew from the beginning [would] be very challenging.” Watch her and several more members of the “Blonde” cast and crew expound on her transformation in the exclusive video feature above.

Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” is adapted from the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name, which is a work of biographical fiction about the actress who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson. De Armas says her “passion for this project came from understanding Norma” and that she took care to find “moments where Norma was there,” since her alter ego’s immense fame made her “the most invisible person in the world.”

Evan Williams, who appears in “Blonde” as Edward G. Robinson Jr., praises de Armas as “the kind of rare talent that balances extreme magnetism with a sort of tenderness that makes you feel really comfortable.”

Bobby Cannavale (Joe DiMaggio) remarks that he was “struck speechless” when he first encountered her in character, while Adrien Brody (Arthur Miller) says he “literally left [the set] feeling like [he] had worked with Marilyn Monroe.”

Xavier Samuel (Charles Chaplin Jr.) echoes his cast mates’ sentiments, saying, “It’s kind of eerie to see the way [de Armas has] channeled Marilyn” and that “she’s really given [the role] everything she’s got.”

Makeup department head Tina Roesler Kerwin recognizes de Armas’s full commitment to the “brave, courageous task” of “tackling an iconic American movie star,” while costume designer Jennifer Johnson notes that the actress has “a spirit and a life in her [that] Marilyn shared.”

De Armas admits that her participation in this film “definitely pushed [her] limits,” as she “had to go to [some] dark places in order to capture the truth.” The Best Actress Oscar contender also emphasizes she had fun creating her character and “capturing who Norma was.”

“Blonde” is available to stream globally, exclusively on Netflix.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions