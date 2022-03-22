‘And Just Like That’ will come back for a second season

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That” is back for more episodes.

HBO Max announced on Tuesday that the comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Developed by Michael Patrick King, “And Just Like That” initially premiered on HBO Max in December of last year. The series is set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film “Sex and the City 2” and starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson, Evan Handler, and Chris Noth, with all reprising their roles from the original series. Original star Kim Cattrall did not appear in “And Just Like That” after a very public falling out with Parker. Noth, meanwhile, showed up in the first episode of “And Just Like That” before his character, Mr. Big, was killed off. Shortly after that episode, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women, allegations which the actor denied. A planned cameo by Noth in the Season 1 finale was later scrapped.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back,” King said in a statement.

Added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

The first season of “And Just Like That” scored the strongest debut of any HBO Max Original Series to date.

The official description of the show is as follows: “The new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

