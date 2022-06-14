Andie MacDowell on track to receive first career Emmy nomination thanks to heartbreaking ‘Maid’ role

Andie MacDowell finally has her first chance at an Emmy nomination for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for her performance as Paula Langley in Netflix’s “Maid.”

The 10-episode series tells of Alex, played by MacDowell’s real-life daughter Margaret Qualley, who leaves an abusive relationship and becomes a maid to make a better life for her and her daughter Maddy. MacDowell plays Alex’s bipolar mother Paula, an artist struggling to make ends meet. She has been strong in films like “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “Groundhog Day” and “Ready or Not,” but her supporting performance in “Maid” is one of her finest, allowing her to blend vulnerability, joy and intense emotional rage. As Lucy Mangan says at The Guardian, the role of Paula is “gradually fleshed out and always played and treated with sympathy.” Emmy voters, take notice.

When we’re first introduced to Paula in the series premiere episode, “Dollar Store,” she is a seemingly happy and creative woman living in an RV who is thrilled to see her daughter and granddaughter, willing to help out in any way she can. But as the series continues, Alex’s frustrations with her mother become clearer as Paula shows signs of irresponsibility, as well as bipolar disorder with her extreme shifts in moods. Everything turns to chaos later when Paula tries to break into the rental home she no longer has access to and is court mandated to spend time in a psychiatric hospital. MacDowell is heartbreaking in her performance when she angrily blames her daughter for putting her there. Inkoo Kang of The Washington Post writes that MacDowell does “the most impressive work of her career, flitting through thoughts and moods as quickly as the pages in a book.”

Something that might help MacDowell receive her first Emmy nomination is that TV stars in years past have been nominated for and won Emmys for playing bipolar characters. Claire Danes claimed two Emmys back to back in 2012 and 2013 for her role of Carrie Mathison in “Homeland,” a character who throughout the span of the Showtime series battled her mental illness while also trying to take down terrorists. More recently, Zendaya won an Emmy in 2020 for playing Rue in “Euphoria,” a character who grappled with anxiety and ADHD but later in the first season comes to recognize she has bipolar disorder, her mood swings authentically depicted throughout the HBO series.

MacDowell has been acting in film and television since the 1980s, and an Emmy nomination for “Maid” would mark her most prestigious award nomination to date. In a prolific career of more than 80 credits, she won Best Actress from the Los Angeles Film Critics and at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for her performance in Steven Soderberg’s “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” (1989). She shared in some ensemble prizes for Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts” (1993), and the noteworthy award show she received the most nominations for was the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “Green Card,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and more recently, “Maid.”

Qualley also received a Golden Globe bid for her lead performance, along with a Screen Actors Guild Award nom, and she looks primed for Emmy recognition, too, which would bring real-life mother and daughter well-deserved dual nominations. As Kristen Lopez says in Indiewire, “It’s no surprise that MacDowell and Qualley are fantastic together, having a natural ease and conveying a sense of dark history between them.”

MacDowell has considerable competition in the Best Limited Series Supporting Actress category. We can start with Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus,” the standout female performance in Mike White’s remarkable HBO dramedy series. According to Gold Derby odds, the other four actors considered to be favorites in this category are Kaitlyn Dever in “Dopesick,” Connie Britton in “The White Lotus,” Laurie Metcalf in “The Dropout” and Ellen Burstyn in “The First Lady.”

Alan Sepinwall in Rolling Stone calls Paula “one of the richest roles [MacDowell] has ever had,” and I wholeheartedly agree. MacDowell is given the chance throughout 10 compelling episodes to develop a fascinating, three-dimensional character with bipolar disorder, who has a passion for creating art, and whose relationship with her daughter and granddaughter is always a complicated one. Emmy voters, please don’t let MacDowell’s brilliant turn in “Maid” go unnoticed.

