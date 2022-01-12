Could Andrew Garfield (‘tick, tick…Boom’) ambush Oscar race just like Eddie Redmayne did?

Will Smith (“King Richard”) has been the Oscars front-runner for Best Actor for months, but might he be more vulnerable than we think? Perhaps he’ll be upset by thirty-something upstart Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick…Boom”) much the way Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) swooped in on Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) seven years ago. For Redmayne, the SAG Awards were the turning point. And the same could happen for Garfield.

Keaton was the critics favorite in 2014, winning the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor as well as regional prizes from film journalists in Boston, Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Washington DC, among others. He also won Golden Globe, Gotham, and Independent Spirit Awards for his performance as a washed up actor trying to stage a comeback on Broadway. And Keaton had a strong personal narrative too. He had never earned Oscar nominations for his famous roles in films like “Beetlejuice” and “Batman,” and now here he was, the underappreciated veteran playing an underappreciated veteran fighting to be taken seriously in his industry.

Redmayne didn’t have nearly as many wins from critics, so Keaton went into the SAG Awards as the heavy favorite. But Redmayne won there for his striking physical transformation into scientist Stephen Hawking as the character experienced the worsening symptoms of ALS. Redmayne never looked back, winning the BAFTA and then the Oscar after that, even though Keaton’s film ended up winning Best Picture. The Oscars don’t usually go for younger men — at 33, Redmayne was the eighth youngest ever to win Best Actor — but as with Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot” (who was 32 when he prevailed), industry insiders often can’t resist an actor transforming physically for a performance.

Could something similar happen this year? The situations aren’t perfectly analogous, of course. Though Garfield plays a biographical role in “tick, tick…Boom” like Redmayne did (Broadway composer Jonathan Larson), it’s not one that required a drastic transformation. And of course there’s also Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog“) to be reckoned with. But Garfield is an actor in his 30s up against an overdue veteran who made a name for himself in box office blockbusters — kinda like Keaton. And as with Redmayne, we’re seeing signs of strength for Garfield as the season progresses.

Most importantly, we’re seeing how well “tick, tick…Boom” has been received overall and not just as a vehicle for Garfield’s against-type musical performance. It made the American Film Institute‘s top 10 list, and the Critics Choice Awards nominated it for Best Picture, making it a bona fide contender for an Oscar nom in the top category. “Theory of Everything” similarly asserted itself as a force for Best Picture, also picking up a Critics Choice nom, not to mention a Producers Guild nomination and a Screen Actors Guild bid for its ensemble cast. Time will tell if “tick” can keep securing plaudits like that. But if it does, Garfield could end up being the ultimate beneficiary when Oscars are handed out this spring.

