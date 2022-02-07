Andrew Garfield predicted to join 25 other Best Actor nominees who sang their way to Oscars

Academy voters have recognized many musical performances over the first 93 years of the Oscars, including 25 in the Best Actor category. This year, past nominee Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge,” 2017) is likely to join the club by reaping a bid for “tick, tick… BOOM!.” In this adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical, Garfield portrays protagonist Jonathan Larson, who continually wrestles with the fear that he is running out of time to create his art.

According to our odds, Garfield rank third in the current Best Actor race. Running ahead of him are Will Smith (“King Richard”) in first and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) in second. Rounding out our predicted five are Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) in fourth and Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) in fifth.

Scroll through our gallery to find out which 25 musical lead male performances have been nominated by the academy and which five of those ended up winning. For the purposes of this list, we have only included actors who each sang several numbers in their respective films using their own voices.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions