Stars of stage and screen reflect on the death of Angela Lansbury

When news of Angela Lansbury’s death broke on Tuesday, less than a week before her 97th birthday, a major link to the entertainment world of the past was severed. A legend of the stage, television, and cinema, the London-born Lansbury’s career began in 1944 with the George Cukor-directed thriller “Gaslight” starring Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman, and Joseph Cotton. Revolutionary theater work followed, including the first Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and then, of course, the 264 episodes of “Murder, She Wrote.”

Over the years she had three Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress (for “Gaslight,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “The Manchurian Candidate”) and was presented with an Honorary Oscar in 2013. She won five competitive Tony Awards (“Mame,” “Dear World,” “Gypsy,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Blithe Spirit”) and received a Lifetime Achievement award in 2020. She was nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, but never nabbed the statue, and also was nominated for one Grammy, for the “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack.

Many notables were quick to voice their appreciation for Lansbury and her work.

Theater pioneer Harvey Fierstein, got straight to the point, saying “she, my darlings, was EVERYTHING,” and shared a low-res photo of himself with Lansbury and Garry Shandling.

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Jason Alexander called her “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met.”

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

George Takei suggested that her “Mrs. Potts”-like lullabies will reverberate among the stars forever.

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Josh Gad shared a selfie, and shouted out some of his faves, as did Uzo Aduba.

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

“Modern Family”’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a tale of holding it in at the theater, and Kristen Chenoweth’s reflection included a broken heart emoji.

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

Memories and salutes continued to roll in, including ones from the playwright Paul Rudnick, British television actor Stuart Anthony, and the publicity arm of specialty film curators the Criterion Collection.

RIP Angela Lansbury. This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy. She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking. She'll be missed, celebrated and adored pic.twitter.com/8HVhQRFv4C — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 11, 2022

Goodnight to the great Angela Lansbury. A few years back, we were honored to interview her for our release of THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE—and to have the chance to capture this moment between legends. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/27bXZv1Pli — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) October 11, 2022



