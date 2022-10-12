Stars of stage and screen reflect on the death of Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury
David Buchan/Variety

When news of Angela Lansbury’s death broke on Tuesday, less than a week before her 97th birthday, a major link to the entertainment world of the past was severed. A legend of the stage, television, and cinema, the London-born Lansbury’s career began in 1944 with the George Cukor-directed thriller “Gaslight” starring Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman, and Joseph Cotton. Revolutionary theater work followed, including the first Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and then, of course, the 264 episodes of “Murder, She Wrote.”

Over the years she had three Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress (for “Gaslight,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “The Manchurian Candidate”) and was presented with an Honorary Oscar in 2013. She won five competitive Tony Awards (“Mame,” “Dear World,” “Gypsy,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Blithe Spirit”) and received a Lifetime Achievement award in 2020. She was nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, but never nabbed the statue, and also was nominated for one Grammy, for the “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack. 

Many notables were quick to voice their appreciation for Lansbury and her work.

Theater pioneer Harvey Fierstein, got straight to the point, saying “she, my darlings, was EVERYTHING,” and shared a low-res photo of himself with Lansbury and Garry Shandling

Jason Alexander called her “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met.”

George Takei suggested that her “Mrs. Potts”-like lullabies will reverberate among the stars forever.

Josh Gad shared a selfie, and shouted out some of his faves, as did Uzo Aduba

“Modern Family”’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a tale of holding it in at the theater, and Kristen Chenoweth’s reflection included a broken heart emoji. 

Memories and salutes continued to roll in, including ones from the playwright Paul Rudnick, British television actor Stuart Anthony, and the publicity arm of specialty film curators the Criterion Collection. 

