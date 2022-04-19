Peacock’s ‘Angelyne’ trailer debuts with Emmy Rossum in title role

On Tuesday, the first official trailer for Nancy Oliver’s upcoming limited series “Angelyne” was released, promising to deliver a wildly unconventional take on the biopic scene.

Per Peacock, “Angelyne,” is “about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum.”

Writing credits for the series include Nora Mariana Salim, Dani Vetere, Oliver, Andy Siara, and Sam Esmail while Lucy Tcherniak and Matt Spicer serve as directors. Anonymous Content produces.

Starring alongside Rossum is Alex Karpovsky, Jefferson Hall, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe, and Tonatiuh.

“Angelyne” is scheduled to be released by Peacock on May 19, 2022.

