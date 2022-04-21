Angeria Paris VanMichaels (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) finale spotlight: Pros and a con for predicting her to win

When RuPaul Charles crowns “America’s next drag superstar” on the season 14 grand finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it will be after 16 queens were narrowed down to a first ever final five by two talent shows, 10 eliminations, five non-eliminations, one double-elimination, six chocolate bars, one disappointing “Snatch Game” resulting in seven bottom queens, six mini challenges, two double shantyays, one gold bar, and 14 maxi challenges. Needless to say, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill have been put through the ringer this season and any one of them is deserving of an induction into the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Hall of Fame with a win. Which queen do YOU think will snatch the season 14 crown on Friday, April 22?

Below is our Angeria Paris VanMichaels (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) finale spotlight, in which we take a closer look at some pros and a con for predicting she will win, including her strength in lipsyncs and how she may have peaked too early. Agree or disagree? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to make your predictions before the “Grand Finale” airs this Friday on VH1 at 8 pm ET.

PROS

Lipsyncs : In the two times Angie fell to the bottom of the pack after maxi challenges she proved her value with strong lipsync performances. Her first time in the bottom was for the Lalaparuza following the “Snatch Game.” She performed twice in the smackdown, once in a threeway with a loss to Jorgeous and again with an unexpected win over Jasmine Kennedie . She made it to the finale in the penultimate episode by keeping pace with Willow in the final head-to-head of the season, resulting in a second well-deserved double shantay.

: In the two times Angie fell to the bottom of the pack after maxi challenges she proved her value with strong lipsync performances. Her first time in the bottom was for the Lalaparuza following the “Snatch Game.” She performed twice in the smackdown, once in a threeway with a loss to and again with an unexpected win over . She made it to the finale in the penultimate episode by keeping pace with Willow in the final head-to-head of the season, resulting in a second well-deserved double shantay. Consistency : With so many ups and downs, twists and turns this season, it’s a wonder that Angie was able to remain as consistent as she was across the board. She sold her pageant eleganza on the runway every week, expressing a clear fashion point of view that complemented her playful and inviting attitude on the sets of the maxi challenges and in the Werk Room. Angie delivered a visual style and personality all her own week after week without ever really slipping up.

: With so many ups and downs, twists and turns this season, it’s a wonder that Angie was able to remain as consistent as she was across the board. She sold her pageant eleganza on the runway every week, expressing a clear fashion point of view that complemented her playful and inviting attitude on the sets of the maxi challenges and in the Werk Room. Angie delivered a visual style and personality all her own week after week without ever really slipping up. Likability : Make no mistake about it, Angie is clearly one of the most liked girls of the season by her peers and the fans. She found a friendship early on with Camden that teetered on the edge of flirtation because of how much they adore each other’s accents, and by the end of the season had grown very close to Willow. If Ru is making the final call on a winner, it’s possible she may go with one of the most easily lovable queens the series has ever seen.

CON

Peaked early : Though Angie won two maxi challenges, both of them came at the beginning of the season in episodes 2 and 4. She was an early frontrunner, winning over the fandom with her joyous personality and quirky sense of humor in challenges like the “Super Tease,” but has since taken a back seat to her peers.

