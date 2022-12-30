Grammy predictions: Anitta is the front-runner for Best New Artist, but this is one of the closest races in years

The 2023 Grammy race for Best New Artist looks nothing like last year’s race. In 2022 Olivia Rodrigo had the category on lock; she had made such a big splash in the industry that nobody was prying that award away from her. But there is no easy, undeniable choice this year. On such a level playing field, just about anyone can win. Click through our gallery above for the latest odds.

Going into the Grammy nominations we were predicting that rapper Latto would prevail following the breakthrough success of her single “Big Energy” and its parent album “777.” She indeed made the list of 10 nominees, but suddenly the momentum swing towards Anitta, who is now the overall favorite with 11/1 odds. She has had unprecedented success for a Brazilian artist and recorded her latest album, “Versions of Me,” in multiple languages. Her 2021 single “Envolver” became her highest charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Throw in the Grammys’ bias towards solo female artists in Best New Artist and you’ve got a recipe for success, right?

Not so fast. Anitta isn’t the only international act who made a splash in the States. So did Italian rockers Maneskin, who rank second with 12/1 odds. They won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, and their cover “Beggin'” became a crossover hit in the US. Then there’s British alternative duo Wet Leg in third place, also with 12/1 odds; not only are they nominated here, they also picked up an additional two bids in the alternative field for their song “Chaise Longue” and self-titled debut album. Latto’s in fourth place with 13/1 odds, and then R&B singer Muni Long ranks fifth, also with 13/1 odds; like Wet Leg, she received a pair of nominations in her genre field, showing strong voter support.

For some idea of how close this race is, check out the forecasts of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners. Seven of them predict Wet Leg, five bet on Anitta, four apiece are backing Maneskin and Muni Long, and two apiece favor Latto and jazz vocalist Samara Joy. As you can see, Wet Leg has the slight edge with those pundits, but there’s still no clear consensus. Make or update your own predictions now; this category is so hard to call that it could make or break your accuracy score.

