Anne Hathaway reflects on miserable backlash she received following her ‘Les Miserables’ Oscar win

Anne Hathaway was recently honored at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event as she prepares to celebrate the October 28 opening of her new film “Armageddon Time,” but things weren’t always looking up for the actress. After winning an Oscar for “Les Miserables” almost 10 years ago, which should be a career high-point for any performer, she was subjected to a lot of online backlash and vitriol, which got so bad that the New York Times chimed in with an article titled “Do we really hate Anne Hathaway?” while the New Yorker wrote, “Anne Hathaway: In defense of the happy girl.”

“Ten years ago I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective,” Hathaway said at the Women in Hollywood event. “For context — this was language I had employed with myself since I was seven. And when your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet … It’s a thing.” She added that she “had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy” and “would no longer create art from this place.”

She’s currently making art from this place: writer-director James Gray‘s “Armageddon Time,” in which she plays a Jewish mother trying to guide her troublemaking son through school and secure his future amid the racism and antisemitism of 1980 New York City on the eve of Ronald Reagan‘s election as President of the United States. Her performance is being described by critics as “sharp,” “nuanced,” and “unimpeachably lived-in.” Is that enough authenticity for you, internet?

