‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer: Get ready for Kang vs. Lang

Before Jonathan Majors comes to blows with Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III,” Kang and Lang will face off in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Marvel dropped the first trailer for the third installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise on Monday, which features the return of Majors as big bad Kang the Conquerer, the Thanos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga. The Emmy nominee made his MCU debut in the first season of “Loki” last year as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang.

Set to Elton John‘s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” the trailer, which was first shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July, finds

Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton, replacing “Avengers: Endgame’s” Emma Fuhrmann) sending a signal to the Quantum Realm. Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) tells her to turn it off, but it’s too late, and multiple generations of Ant-People and Wasps — Janet, Hank (Michael Douglas), Scott, Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Cassie — are sucked into the Quantum Realm.

“This place, it isn’t what you think,” Kang ominously tells Scott before offering an ultimatum. “I can get you home and give you more time if you help me. So, what’s it going to be, Ant-Man?”

Directed by Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two films, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Bill Murray in an undisclosed role and Randall Park, who reprises his role as Jimmy Woo. The film hits theaters Feb. 17 and will kick off Phase Five of the MCU.

