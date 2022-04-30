Will Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’) finally receive an Emmy hug for farewell season?

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) has one more chance to be recognized for his performance as Dre Johnson. The actor has been nominated at the Emmys every single year since the ABC sitcom completed its first season in 2015, but he has yet to win. Anderson has scored an impressive seven Best Comedy Actor nominations in a row, plus four additional bids for producing when “Black-ish” earned Best Comedy Series nominations in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021. That’s 11 losses for the acclaimed actor, but are voters finally ready to give him an Emmy hug for the show’s farewell season?

“Black-ish” just ended its eight-season run on ABC with the Johnson family packing up and leaving their beloved Sherman Oaks home in favor of a new chapter in a more inclusive Black neighborhood. The series concludes on a poignant note for Dre, as he also transitions to a freelance position that would allow him to spend more time with family.

This final season also gives Dre the opportunity to reconcile with his eldest son, Junior (Marcus Scribner), with whom he has had a contentious relationship, and make peace with his place in the world. Balancing both comedic and dramatic material, Anderson will likely find himself a top contender at the Emmys for this final season.

While Anderson has always been a bridesmaid in Best Comedy Actor, he may now have one of the strongest narratives to win for his final season. Previous champs like Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) will be in the mix this year, but all three have collected multiple Emmys at this point. Steve Martin and Martin Short may split the “Only Murders in the Building” vote, assuming both are nominated. If Anderson lands a spot in Comedy Actor, it’s possible that voters will feel the urgency to give it to him on his last go-round, as they have with multiple actors in recent years.

The best-case scenario for Anderson is if the same voters who gave a goodbye hug to Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) and Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) for their shows’ final seasons are looking to do the same for the “Black-ish” star. Unfortunately, the Emmys can be frustratingly unsentimental, to which perennial Emmy losers Martin Sheen (“The West Wing”), Steve Carell (“The Office”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) can attest.

Anderson is currently a bubble contender for an Emmy nomination, landing in sixth place in our latest odds, but if he gets in, ABC should make it known that this will be the last shot to reward the actor in a role that voters have loved since 2015.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?