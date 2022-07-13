Anthony Anderson rips Emmys for ‘Black-ish’ snub while guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Whenever awards announcements are made, people are sure to point out what they feel are snubs. But rarely are those critics the performers themselves, and rarer still do they do it on national television.

But that’s what Anthony Anderson did as he guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night. His series “Black-ish,” which just wrapped up a successful eighth and final season, only got two craft nominations (for contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling), and the 51-year-old actor and comedian was blunt: “Can you believe that shit, mama?”

The camera then cut to Anderson’s mother, Doris Bowman, sitting in the front row who echoed back, “hell no!”

The tongue-in-cheek-but-not-entirely-tongue-in-cheek moment began with Anderson goofing on the nominations coming so early in the morning (“who are they, the cops?”), then congratulating HBO’s “Succession” on its whopping 25 nominations. (“‘Succession’ or, as I call it, ‘White-ish.’”)

He paused for a moment of sincerity to applaud “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on its nomination, but with a few zings directed at the vacationing Jimmy Kimmel himself. (“Jimmy was also nominated for ‘highest dude on a jet ski right now.’”)

Concerning his own show’s snub, he accused the Television Academy of neglecting to recognize him—“America’s sweetheart”—with a nomination. He also shouted out co-star Traces Ellis-Ross.

“I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or ‘Black-ish’ or Tracee,” he said with his hands in a “wait now” pose before going in for the kill: “I’m just saying they’re racist.”

He continued to riff that shows that did get nominated like “Barry,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Only Murders in the Building” are all “white people murder shows” yet somehow “Black-ish” has been named a lead suspect in all of them.

He put a pin in the bit saying that it was okay because Nelson Mandela never won an Emmy (“I think. Can someone Google that?”) then joked he’d have to stay content with Oscar for the 2003 comedy “Kangaroo Jack,” in which he co-starred with Jerry O’Connell, Christopher Walken, and a kangaroo wearing sunglasses.

Over the years, Anderson has gotten seven nominations, but has never won, for his lead performance on “Black-ish.”. The show itself has only won one time, for contemporary hairstyling in 2020, off of 25 total nominations. Tracee Ellis-Ross did win a Golden Globe, however, in 2017 for the show.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions