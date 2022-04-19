‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson disappointed it’s over: ‘We have more stories to tell’

The series finale of “Black-ish” will air Tuesday, April 19 on ABC. After eight seasons and 175 episodes, the Johnson family will say farewell in the last installment titled “Homegoing.”

For at least one star of the series, the ending came too soon. “I want to go on,” said Anthony Anderson at the “Black-ish” panel discussion during PaleyFest earlier this month. “I think we have more stories to tell. I think the audience wants to see more, but all good things must come to an end.”

Anderson’s onscreen wife, Tracee Ellis Ross, felt more closure. “I feel like we end on such a high and with such joy and pride,” she said. “I feel so amazed at what we were able to accomplish and how much fun we had while doing it. It was a lot of work, but we had a lot of fun.”

For producer and writer Courtney Lilly, just reaching the eighth season exceeded expectations. “We didn’t know if Season 7 was going to be our last,” he admitted. “We did our last two seasons during the pandemic, which honestly, changed the way television was made. It made television that much harder to do and that much more important for us to do. So, it was two long years because of that. Going through Season 7, one of the first shows to go back, it was us and ‘The Conners,’ not knowing what we were going into. Everybody, our cast and our crew, was leaving their families and the safety of being isolated. They came to a workspace to create something, not only to give us purpose during those difficult days, but also to love and create this show. The last two years have been so long and hard for everybody, so we all started to look at what’s next.”

“I was 13 when we started,” added Yara Shahidi. “We quite literally grew up in this space. I feel like everyone took so seriously what it meant to have us on set and to create an environment that was really fun to go to. It’s palpable when you walk onto our set that, not only have we grown together as a cast, but, our crew keeps coming back, which is a true testament to the environment.”

