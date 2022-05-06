Grammys flashback: Arcade Fire’s WTF Album of the Year win against Eminem, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry in 2011

As you’ve probably noticed, sometimes awards show winners make no sense. Yet, sometimes they make so much sense in hindsight you start to wonder if you’re perhaps over-analyzing everything. Such was the case for the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 13, 2011. In a ceremony that included an almost clean sweep by country band Lady A; big wins for Lady Gaga, John Legend, and Jay-Z; and some serious snubs for then up-and-coming artists Drake and Justin Bieber, the biggest moment of the night came when a understandably confused Barbra Streisand declared Arcade Fire’s acclaimed rock masterpiece “The Suburbs” as the Album of the Year. How did this happen, and most importantly, what can we learn from it more than 10 years later?

Let’s start by taking a look at the nominees that year. Arcade Fire was first on the list with their critically beloved third studio album, “The Suburbs.” The record followed two other Grammy-nominated efforts, “Funeral” and “Neon Bible.” It was a fixture in most best-of-the-year lists, and peaked at number-one on the Billboard 200. After Arcade Fire came Eminem with his monumental album “Recovery.” The eventual Best Rap Album winner was the bestselling project of the year, and was considered an improvement by critics compared to his previous album, “Relapse.” Lady A were also nominated for their smash “Need You Now,” which earned them five awards that night, which were all their noms except Album of the Year. It was a crossover commercial success and established Lady A as a force in country music.

Two pop icons rounded out the lineup. Lady Gaga’s “The Fame Monster” was a tremendous success, spawning some of Gaga’s most iconic hits like “Telephone” and “Bad Romance,” the latter of which won a Grammy; the album also won Gaga the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. And of course, we can’t leave out Katy Perry’s career-defining era, “Teenage Dream,” which at the time of the nominations had scored two number-one hits and would go on to score three more, tying Michael Jackson‘s “Bad” for the most number-ones off an album ever, and thus earning its place in pop music history.

So how did Arcade Fire beat four commercial blockbusters? It might have been a classic case of vote-splitting. Being the only rock or alternative nominees, the band could’ve monopolized those voting blocs while Gaga and Perry split the pop vote. As for the other two, country and rap might not be strong enough to win in the general field without some type of cross-genre appeal.

Sure, a lot of pop voters probably fell in love with Lady A’s “Need You Now” as a song (it won Record and Song of the Year), but how many had heard the rest of that album? And out of the ones who had, would they seriously go for a country project over two monumental pop albums? In modern Grammy history the genre has only taken the award four times, two of those being massive, near-diamond-certified records (Taylor Swift‘s “Fearless” and the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack), and the other two being critically acclaimed albums with strong narratives behind them (The Chicks‘ post-political backlash “Taking the Long Way” and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss‘s unique collaboration “Raising Sand”). Lady A was probably seen as more of a standard, commercial country-pop act.

As for Eminem’s “Recovery,” which many considered the front-runner, he was likely a victim of anti-rap bias; only two hip-hop albums have ever won the category (Lauryn Hill‘s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and OutKast‘s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below“), and both were significantly more R&B-inspired than your standard rap record, especially compared to Eminem’s brand of abrasive and explicit hip-hop.

But vote splitting isn’t the only theory about “The Suburbs’” win. While the Grammys were already less snobby than they had been in the years before, the Recording Academy still had a reputation of being shady to big albums with progressive sounds that weren’t “safe” for older, more conservative listeners. That’s probably why an album like “Two Against Nature” by Steely Dan could beat Eminem’s heavily debated landmark “The Marshall Mathers LP,” and why jazz legends Ray Charles (“Genius Loves Company”) and Herbie Hancock (“River: The Joni Letters”) could beat decade-defining artists like Kanye West, Amy Winehouse, Usher, Alicia Keys, and Green Day. With that in mind, is it really that surprising that voters went with the acclaimed rock record over a very-explicit rapper and a couple of pop stars?

Arcade Fire’s win can teach us two things. First, just how strong rock and alternative voters can be if they only have one choice of their genre, and especially if there’s multiple pop, rap, or R&B records to split. This repeated when Beck’s “Morning Phase” famously won Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s self-titled album (which probably split votes with Pharrell‘s “Girl”) and Sam Smith’s “In The Lonely Hour” (which probably split votes with Ed Sheeran‘s “X”). Other artists that might’ve benefited from rock and alternative voters include Billie Eilish, who lost Pop Solo but won Record of the Year for both “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” and Taylor Swift’s alt-rock inflected “Folklore” in 2021, which won nothing but Album of the Year (just like “The Suburbs”).

It also goes to show how much the nomination review committees affected the Grammys as a whole. “The Suburbs” couldn’t win a single award outside of Album of the Year, losing its other two noms to The Black Keys. With that in mind, and also considering how many hit albums were eligible and nominated in various categories, it likely wouldn’t even have made the top five for Album of the Year in a straight vote. To think that an album without that much apparent support could go as far as to win the biggest category of the night definitely leads us to question the validity of those now-gone committees.

But Arcade Fire’s win was received with mostly positive reactions. To some, it felt like the Grammys were finally “back on track”; Kanye West famously tweeted “#Arcade fire!!!!!!!!!! There is hope!!!” To others, it meant a sigh of relief that rock music was not fading away, at least at the Grammys. And to the more critical side of people, it raised questions about the Grammys treatment of hip-hop, with historic hip-hop records losing the award every year. Regardless of what side you were on, The Suburbs’ win will likely be remembered, for better or for worse, as one of those classic WTF moments for the Grammys, which we might see less now with the panels being long gone. And of course, I personally will never forget Barbra Streisand reading the winner off as “The ssss… Suburbs?” (watch that moment above).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?