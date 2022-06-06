‘Arcane’ is a showcase for Hailee Steinfeld

“Arcane” could be the saving grace for Hailee Steinfeld’s chances to score an Emmy nomination this year. She’s a potential contender in the Comedy Actress category for portraying Emily Dickinson on the AppleTV+ series, “Dickinson.” Those chances got thrown into question with the recent announcement that Disney+ would be submitting the MCU series “Hawkeye” in the comedy categories and Steinfeld in the lead actress contest. Being on the ballot twice presents the opportunity for vote-splitting which could hurt her in that race.

Enter the Netflix animated series “Arcane,” which takes place in the same universe as the online multiplayer video game, “League of Legends.” The show centers on two cities: Piltover, a prosperous and idyllic metropolis, and Zaun, a dilapidated city with a seedy underbelly. As the tensions between the two locations becomes more heated, two sisters, Vi (Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) find themselves lining up on opposing sides of an imminent war stemming from differing beliefs on mysterious occurrences.

Steinfeld actually has a solid chance of getting into the Best Character Voice-Over Performance category just for how well-known she is. She scored an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for “True Grit” at the age of 14. In 2015, she became a bestselling musical artist with several hit singles including “Love Myself,” “Starving” (with Grey and Zedd) and “Most Girls.” She also received Golden Globe nomination in 2016 for her acclaimed performance in “The Edge of Seventeen.” In addition to her known status, she also brings a ton emotional heft to her performance as Viv on “Arcane.” Her determination to protect her sister but also realizing that they’re ending up on differing sides of a violent battle is heartbreaking to hear and it could also be the key to her getting in this year’s derby.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions