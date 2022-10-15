‘Armageddon Time’: Writer-director James Gray on oppression, capitalism and the ‘epic challenge’ of telling his life story [WATCH]

“You can be oppressed and oppressor at the same time,” said writer-director James Gray about the complex political themes of his film “Armageddon Time,” which screened as the special 60th anniversary selection at the New York Film Festival. He discussed it with press and industry on October 12 and explained that while it’s a semiautobiographical look at his childhood in New York City, he didn’t see it as a coming-of-age film. Watch the “Armageddon Time” NYFF press conference above.

“Armageddon Time” tells the story of Paul Graff (Banks Repeta), the child of a middle-class Jewish family who have experienced blatant antisemitism but are also afforded some of the protections and privileges of whiteness in 1980 America on the eve of Ronald Reagan‘s election as president. “It’s easy to point a finger,” explained Gray about the nuances he hoped to convey. “It’s much harder to witness a system in which everybody in some ways contributes to an ongoing catastrophe.” He also explores how class as well as race contributes to gross inequalities in society: “Capitalism is integral to the harm in the system.”

But along with being a pointedly political film, it’s also a deeply personal one, tapping into Gray’s own life story more than any of his previous films have. He thought up the film while he was alone in Paris directing “The Marriage of Figaro.” The solitude caused him to “look inward,” but plumbing the depths of his past was “an epic challenge to try and do it as honestly as I could.” It was difficult, but “of course you tell me something’s difficult and I want to try and do it because I’m a crazy person.” To be “as vulnerable and as open and as clear” as possible “was like the ultimate challenge for me.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?