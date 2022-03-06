Art Directors Guild Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User JRMeehl for a perfect score when predicting the 2022 Art Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is just ahead of 20 people at 88.89% and has a good point score of 7,376 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 900 people worldwide predicted these ADG champs for nine categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Nightmare Alley” and “Encanto.” TV winners included “Squid Game,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is in first place at 88.89% (eight of nine categories). Rob Licuria is in second place at 77.78%. We then have a six-way tie at 66.67% for Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen and myself. Marcus Dixon is next at 55.56% and then Paul Sheehan at 44.44%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, five other Experts made predictions. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) finished with 77.78%. Jazz Tangcay (Variety) had 66.67%. Clayton Davis (Variety) followed at 55.56% and then Tim Gray (Variety) and Susan King (Gold Derby) at 44.44%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions