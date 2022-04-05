Asghar Farhadi, director of two Oscar-winning international features, receives guilty ruling in plagiarism case

An Iranian court has determined that film director Asghar Farhadi plagiarized the central premise of his latest film, “A Hero,” from a documentary called “All Winners All Losers,” directed by Azadeh Masihzadeh, a former student. The ruling is considered binding and there can be no appeal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A second judge will next make a ruling on punishment, and the two-time Oscar-winner may end up serving jail time.

Deadline, however, noted that Farhadi’s lawyer, Kaveh Rad, said on social media that the reports are premature, and that “the decision is not the final verdict of the court and is considered part of the trial process.”

The news comes one day after the Tehran-based court found Masihzadeh not guilty in a defamation claim Farhadi made against her following her public accusations. This triggered Masihzadeh’s counterclaim, which now sees Farhadi potentially facing punishment. Considering Farhadi’s first significant hit outside of Iran was the 2011 drama “A Separation,” a complex legal drama, there is a striking amount of life-reflecting-art here.

“A Hero” split the Cannes Grand Prix (essentially second place after the Palme D’or) at the 2021 festival with the Finnish film “Compartment No. 6,” and was distributed by Amazon in the United States. It concerns a man on temporary leave from debtor’s prison, trying to settle his books and restore his name, who comes across a bag of gold coins. It was Iran’s submission for the 2022 Oscars, and made it to the shortlist of 15 titles, but was not ultimately chosen. It holds a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 on Metacritic.

The now-controversial film is currently streaming on Prime Video. “All Winners All Losers” is on YouTube, on what appears to be Masihzadeh’s personal page, if anyone wants to do a compare and contrast.

Farhadi’s first film to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film, “A Separation,” was the second ever Iranian film nominated for an Oscar in that category (first was 1998’s “Children of Heaven.”) It was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but lost to Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.” Farhadi’s second Best Foreign Language win was 2016’s “The Salesman.”

Both films were made in Farsi, but his 2013 drama “The Past” was in French starring Bérénice Bejo and Tahar Rahim, and 2018’s “Everybody Knows” was in Spanish starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. His 2009 film “About Elly,” which was only released in the United States in 2015, stars a young Golshifteh Farahani having the worst beach day ever.

Farhadi had previously admitted that “A Hero” was inspired by Masihzadeh’s project, which was developed in his classroom, but neglected to give her under credit. The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline have not heard back from representatives of the film or Farhadi.

