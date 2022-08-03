‘America’s Got Talent’: Aubrey Burchell’s singing career is about to ‘skyrocket,’ raves Simon Cowell

During the final auditions episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, the judges met aspiring singer Aubrey Burchell, a 21-year-old Target retail employee from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “On my breaks I scurry off to the bathroom and I sit on the floor. I set up my camera and I do some singing to keep myself sane,” she revealed to panelists Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

Dressed in a flowery red dress with matching red-colored hair, Aubrey got vulnerable with the judges when she spoke about her biggest dream in life. “More than anything I want to sell out arenas all around the world. I want Grammys!” she laughed. “And most of all, especially as a recently diagnosed level one autistic, a very large portion of my life I struggled, and I want to show other young autistics that are suffering in silence that you can follow your passion and you can not fit in the box. Do what you do and just eat at it.”

Prior to her performance on the big stage, Aubrey shouted, “I’m already crying!” The show’s stagehand brought out her microphone stand and she began her rendition of “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd. She delivered her own version of the popular song, which included low-pitched vibratos and powerful crescendos.

Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Aubrey’s performance:

Heidi: “Wow, I mean, you really have a fantastic, fantastic voice. You really have the pipes and it sounds beautiful.”

Howie: “Just showing up is a feat in itself, and I can tell you’re nervous but you’re incredibly brave and kudos just for being here.”

Simon: “The fact that you made that song your version was genius, absolute genius. And it’s a great song — incredible. Was every note perfect? No, it didn’t matter because I really do believe that we are just witnessing somebody’s career about to skyrocket potentially. I do.”

Sofia: “Aubrey, you are the perfect package. You look so cool. Your voice, the song that you picked, everything was perfect. I think we love you already. I think America is gonna fall in love with you. I think you have a chance to win this competition.”

At end of the August 2 episode, the judges narrowed down the number of contestants to 54. Did Aubrey Burchell make the cut? We’ll find out soon enough, as the live shows of “America’s Got Talent” kick off Tuesday, August 9 and run throughout the rest of the summer.