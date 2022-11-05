Aubrey Plaza joins cast of ‘WandaVision’ spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Aubrey Plaza, currently starring in season two of the HBO anthology “The White Lotus” as well as the FXX animated series “Little Demon,” has been cast in the forthcoming “WandaVision” series spinoff. The program “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Marvel Studios and Disney+ is a show that will begin streaming Winter 2023, according to Variety. She joins Kathryn Hahn, who will be reprising her “WandaVision” role of witch Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie) in the new show. “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke has also been cast as regular on “Coven of Chaos.”

The new role for Plaza marks something of a reunion for she and Hahn, who both logged time on the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation” (2009-15). Plaza played regular April Ludgate. while Hahn was featured in 10 episodes as political strategist Jen Barkley. Plaza also starred on TV in the sci-fi action drama “Legion” (2017-19) and in such features as “Dirty Grandpa,” “Ingrid Goes West” and “Emily the Criminal. The “WandaVision” miniseries aired on Disney+ in 2021, hauling in a whopping 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn in a limited series supporting role. It won three.

