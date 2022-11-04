What does Oscar history tell us about Austin Butler’s chances of getting nominated for ‘Elvis’?

When Baz Luhrmann‘s “Elvis” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in late May, the buzz for its young star Austin Butler grew quickly to a deafening din. The film’s reception was punctuated by a 12-minute standing ovation, and the conventional wisdom was that the Oscar — and the Golden Globe and the SAG Award, for that matter — was Butler’s to lose. As of this writing, the 31-year-old is the third choice in Gold Derby’s combined Best Actor odds at 9/2, trailing top pick Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” at 69/20 and Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” at 4/1.

So what does Oscar history tell us about his chances of getting nominated for “Elvis”? When it comes to Butler, he will be looking to follow in the grand tradition of actors who have transformed themselves into real-life music legends. And he surely delivers an incandescent performance as Elvis Aron Presley.

The last two examples for male actors offers a split verdict. Rami Malek won the 2019 Best Actor statuette at the Oscars (along with Golden Globes and SAG Awards victories) for his dynamic portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” However, Welsh actor Taron Egerton failed to land so much as a 2020 Academy Award nomination for his transformation into Elton John in the biopic “Rocketman.” (He did, however, win the Lead Actor Golden Globes honor and was nominated for a SAG Award.) Also in 2020, Renee Zellweger captured the Academy Award for Best Actress along with the Golden Globe for her portrayal of tragic songstress Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Let’s take a look at how 15 other performers fared at the major awards in depicting musical icons.

Chadwick Boseman , for his portrayal of soul legend James Brown in 2014’s “Get on Up”: No nomination.

, for his portrayal of soul legend in 2014’s “Get on Up”: No nomination. Paul Dano , for transforming himself into troubled Beach Boys genius Brian Wilson in 2014’s “Love & Mercy”: A Golden Globes nom but no Oscar nomination.

, for transforming himself into troubled Beach Boys genius in 2014’s “Love & Mercy”: A Golden Globes nom but no Oscar nomination. Jamie Foxx, for portraying soul legend Ray Charles in the biopic “Ray”: The trifecta – wins at the 2005 Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

for portraying soul legend in the biopic “Ray”: The trifecta – wins at the 2005 Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Marion Cotillard , for her work as French songstress Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose”: An Oscar win for Best Actress in 2008 along with a Golden Globes win and a SAG Awards nom.

, for her work as French songstress in “La Vie en Rose”: An Oscar win for Best Actress in 2008 along with a Golden Globes win and a SAG Awards nom. Joaquin Phoenix, for his performance as country superstar Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line”: Nominated for an Academy Award and at the SAG Awards in 2006 and won the Golden Globe for Best Actor.

for his performance as country superstar in “Walk the Line”: Nominated for an Academy Award and at the SAG Awards in 2006 and won the Golden Globe for Best Actor. Angela Bassett , for her portrayal of pop music icon Tina Turner in the biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It”: Nominated for a 1994 Oscar for Best Actress and won the Golden Globe.

, for her portrayal of pop music icon in the biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It”: Nominated for a 1994 Oscar for Best Actress and won the Golden Globe. Jessica Lange , for her performance as velvet-voiced country crooner Patsy Cline in “Sweet Dreams”: A 1986 Oscar nom for Best Actress.

, for her performance as velvet-voiced country crooner in “Sweet Dreams”: A 1986 Oscar nom for Best Actress. Val Kilmer, for his work as Doors lead singer Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s 1991 feature “The Doors”: No nomination.

Diana Ross , for portraying the iconic jazz songstress Billie Holiday in the bio “Lady Sings the Blues”: A 1973 Oscar nomination and Golden Globes triumph (for “Most Promising Newcomer”).

, for portraying the iconic jazz songstress in the bio “Lady Sings the Blues”: A 1973 Oscar nomination and Golden Globes triumph (for “Most Promising Newcomer”). Don Cheadle , for his performance as jazz legend Miles Davis in the 2015 biopic “Miles Ahead”: No nomination.

, for his performance as jazz legend in the 2015 biopic “Miles Ahead”: No nomination. Gary Busey , for his transformation into pioneering rocker Buddy Holly in “The Buddy Holly Story”: Academy Awards and Golden Globes nominations in 1979.

, for his transformation into pioneering rocker in “The Buddy Holly Story”: Academy Awards and Golden Globes nominations in 1979. Sissy Spacek , for her portrayal of country superstar Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter”: Academy Awards and Golden Globes wins in 1981.

, for her portrayal of country superstar in “Coal Miner’s Daughter”: Academy Awards and Golden Globes wins in 1981. Lou Diamond Phillips , for his work as rock ‘n’ roller Ritchie Valens in the 1987 biopic “La Bamba”: No nomination.

, for his work as rock ‘n’ roller in the 1987 biopic “La Bamba”: No nomination. Jennifer Hudson , for her transformation into the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin , in the biopic “Respect”: No Oscar nomination but a 2022 Golden Globes nom (for Best Original Song) and a SAG Awards nom for Best Actress.

, for her transformation into the Queen of Soul, , in the biopic “Respect”: No Oscar nomination but a 2022 Golden Globes nom (for Best Original Song) and a SAG Awards nom for Best Actress. Jennifer Lopez, for portraying the Latina singer Selena in “Selena”: No Oscar nomination but a 1998 Golden Globes nom for Actress – Comedy or Musical.

