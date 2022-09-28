Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) would be first Best Actor Oscar winner born in the 1990s

Youth may not be wasted on the young. Austin Butler turned 31 in August, and he’s a top Oscar contender for Best Actor for his performance as the title King of Rock and Roll in “Elvis.” If he wins, he would be the first man born in the 1990s to win Best Actor.

It’s relatively common for younger women to claim acting Oscars, but the motion picture academy tends to prefer more seasoned male performers. Only one man ever won Best Actor in his 20s: Adrien Brody was just a few weeks shy of his 30th birthday when he prevailed for “The Pianist” in March 2003. So Butler wouldn’t be the youngest champ in the history of the category. On the date of the next Oscars ceremony — March 12, 2023 — Butler will be 31 years and 207 days old, which would make him the fifth youngest champ. But he’d be the first ’90s baby to do so.

To date only two people born in the 1990s has won an acting Oscar in any category: Jennifer Lawrence was born in 1990 and won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook” on February 24, 2013, when she was 22, and Ariana DeBose was born in 1991 and won Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story” on March 27, 2022, when she was 31. Will Butler join them? As of this writing 16 out of 18 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far are predicting that he’ll be nominated for Best Actor and two say he’ll win: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Butler is also tipped to win by two Gold Derby Editors, two of our Top 24 Users, and two of our All-Star Top 24. When you combine the predictions of all Gold Derby users, he ranks second behind Brendan Fraser (“The Whale“). So history is within his reach.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed Jennifer Lawrence as the only actor born in the 1990s to win an Oscar. Ariana DeBose has also done so.

