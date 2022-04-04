‘Australian Survivor: Blood V Water’ winner poll: Did the right person win the $500,000 grand prize?

Heading into the season finale of “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” only four players remained in the running to win the $500,000 grand prize: Mark Wales, Chrissy Zaremba, Shay Lajoie and Josh Millgate. KJ Austin had been eliminated the previous night in fifth place, and then Josh soon followed her out the door in fourth place. That resulted in a Final 3 tribal council, a first for the Aussie version of the reality TV series. Amazingly, Mark won every single jury vote, making him the season’s unanimous Sole Survivor. Did the right person win the game, or did the jury get it wrong? Vote in our “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water” winner poll below.

SEE Justice for Jesse! ‘Australian Survivor’ blindside of Sam is ‘flipping epic,’ says the kid she betrayed

The season finale started with the Top 4 castaways receiving phone calls from home, which gave them all the strength to compete in the final immunity challenge. The endurance comp required the players to stand at an angle over a waterfall and move their hands down a series of pegs at various time intervals. Chrissy was the first person to lose her grip, followed by Josh. That left just Shay and Mark in the challenge, with Mark eventually letting go. Shay won the final immunity necklace of the season, which meant the tight trio of Chrissy, Mark and Josh would have to turn on each other.

At camp, Josh came up with a plan for him and Mark to write down Chrissy’s name, while telling both of the girls to split their votes between the guys. But Mark wasn’t feeling it. In fact, for weeks he’d been pumping up Josh as the real leader of the dominant alliance, so that at a potential Final 4 situation Mark would throw out Josh’s name as the bigger target. The plan worked perfectly. Josh received all three votes at tribal council (with Josh voting for Chrissy), which made him the final jury member in the Outback.

SEE How to watch ‘Survivor 42’

After a celebratory Final 3 breakfast, the players attended their last tribal council on Night 47. Chrissy talked up her social game to the jury, Shay brought up her perseverance as a fighter, and Mark spoke about his physical and strategic game play. Judging by the jury’s reactions, it was likely the Q&A portion was meaningless as they’d all pegged Mark as the winner from early on. Host Jonathan LaPaglia brought in the family members of the Final 3 and then read the votes: it was unanimous for Mark.

Do you agree with the jury that Mark deserved to win? After voting in our poll above, be sure to defend your choice down in the comments section. Even though “Australian Survivor” is over, you can still watch the current American version, “Survivor 42,” every Wednesday night on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.