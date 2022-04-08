Only 27% of ‘Australian Survivor’ fans think Mark Wales deserved to win ‘Blood V Water’ [POLL RESULTS]

Earlier this week on “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water,” Mark Wales was declared the winner of the $500,000 grand prize by a unanimous 10-0-0 jury vote over co-runners-up Shay Lajoie and Chrissy Zaremba. It was a decisive victory to be sure, as only a small handful of “Survivor” winners can brag about winning over the entire jury. But some fans aren’t feeling the love.

In fact, in our recent poll conducted after the finale, only 27% of Aussie viewers voted that Mark deserved to win. At 65% support, Shay earned a vast majority of the votes. Chrissy trailed with 8% of the poll results.

Perhaps if “Australian Survivor” had a fan-voted honor for the season’s favorite player, like the American version used to, Shay would claim that prize? “I’m so angry, poor SHAY got robbed!” declared “Survivor” watcher Natalie in our comments section. Fellow fan Jazz agreed, proclaiming, “Shay played by the rules, she played with her strength and totally deserved the win. I can’t understand the jury who voted with mark unanimously. Did Sam’s acting skills persuade the jury?”

“Australian Survivor” host Jonathan LaPaglia speculated on Twitter that Shay lost the support of the jury when she gave herself a score of 8 out of 10 (and later 8.5) on how well she played the game. “Damn….the JURY were clearly not happy with SHAY’s self appointed 8/10 for game play….but adding an extra half point was the salt in the wound,” he wrote.

Shay played from the bottom for most of “Blood V Water,” giving her a true “underdog” narrative. She was frequently targeted by the other players for elimination, and never had the numbers to make a big move. Shay was even voted out on Day 32, but returned to the game a short time later thanks to the Purgatory twist. By her own words, she only made it to the finale thanks to winning multiple immunity necklaces at the right time.

As for Mark, he played a dominant game from Day 1, thanks to a combination of physical prowess and social skills. For weeks he’d been pumping up Josh Millgate as the real leader of the dominant alliance, so that at a potential Final 4 situation Mark would throw out Josh’s name as the bigger target. The plan worked perfectly. Josh was voted out at the penultimate tribal council, making him the final jury member in the Outback.

This was Mark’s second time playing the Aussie reality TV show after initially being eliminated early during the 2017 installment. That season was when Mark first met Sam Gash. The couple soon got married and had a child, whom they left behind when they retuned in “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.”

