‘Australian Survivor’ contestant Sandra Diaz-Twine warns castaways to ‘look out’ for her ‘secret weapon’ [WATCH]

The Queen of American “Survivor,” Sandra Diaz-Twine, is about to take her skills down under. In a recent trailer for the upcoming “Australian Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” which debuts January 31 on Network 10, the reality TV show’s first two-time winner ever introduces viewers to her daughter, Alanna “Nina” Twine. Sandra teases that Nina is her “secret weapon,” warning, “Y’all better look out, ’cause I taught her well.” Watch the video trailer above.

Don’t be confused — this is not the new American season. That 42nd installment, hosted once again by Jeff Probst and filmed in Fiji, is set for a March 9 premiere on CBS. (Read everything to know about “Survivor 42.”) Instead, Sandra will be joining the Aussie-based format, which is hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia and filmed in Charters Towers, Queensland. The “Blood vs. Water” twist forces loved ones to compete against each other on opposite tribes. It’s based on America’s 27th and 29th seasons of the same subtitle.

Sandra won her two American crowns on “Pearl Islands” (Season 7) and “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20). The self-appointed Queen returned to play again in “Game Changers” (Season 34) and “Winners at War” (Season 40), but she was voted out both times. She also served as a mentor on “Island of the Idols” (Season 39) alongside Rob Mariano.

Other contestants for “Australian Survivor: Blood vs. Water” include Samantha Gash and Mark Wales, both of whom competed on the 2017 Australian version, and former NRL player Michael Crocker and sister-in-law Chrissy Zaremba.

During the third episode of “Winners at War,” Sandra shocked audiences when she announced her retirement, declaring, “Here I am for the fifth time, and once this is over I’m retiring from the game. So this season I’m going to switch gears. I want to prove my word to this tribe.” She was voted out soon after and sent to Extinction Island, where she raised the white mast in defeat and left the island voluntarily. Now, it looks as though Sandra meant she was strictly retiring from the American version of “Survivor.”