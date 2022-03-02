‘Australian Survivor’ Top 11 poll: Who do YOU want to win ‘Blood V Water’?

After five weeks of competition, only 11 castaways remain in the running to win “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.” That number includes three pairs (brothers Jesse Hansen & Jordie Hansen, cousins Jordan Schmidt & Josh Millgate and spouses Mark Wales & Samantha “Sam” Gash) and five singles (Christine “Chrissy” Zaremba, David Goodchild, Kate “KJ” Austin, Michelle Chiang and Shayelle “Shay” Lajoie). Of these 11 finalists, who do YOU want to win “Blood V Water”? Vote in our “Australian Survivor” Top 11 poll below.

SEE How to watch ‘Australian Survivor: Blood V Water’

Phase two of the competition has officially kicked into high gear, with the Red (Blood) tribe and the Blue (Water) tribe merging into one group. Khanh Ong and Melissa “Mel” Chiang were the first two boots of the Purple (Lava) tribe, and they’re both now members of the jury that will decide who ultimately wins the $500,000 grand prize.

Of the remaining 11 players, only Mark is holding onto a hidden immunity idol. Amazingly, he decided to keep that information from his wife Sam when the tribes merged, claiming he would have told her at a later date. Riiight. Jordie is the person who spilled the beans to Sam about Mark’s idol, which created a slight hiccup in their marriage. That rift intensified when Mark instructed Sam to vote out Khanh, someone who she’d been working with closely since the tribe swap.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Australian Survivor: Blood V Water’

The castaways still left in the game are essentially split into two groups: the “strong boys” alliance (Jordie, Jesse, Jordan, Josh and Mark) and the stragglers (Chrissy, David, KJ, Michelle and Shay). That puts Sam right in the middle of both alliances. If she goes with her husband’s group of guys, she’d undoubtedly be at the bottom of their totem pole. But if she joined up with the singles, she’d be turning her back on Mark. That dynamic makes Sam one of the most powerful people in the outback, and one to watch going forward.

So far this season, 13 people have gone home. Two of them left due to injuries (Alex Frost hurt his back and Alanna “Nina” Twine broke her foot) while the others had their torches snuffed by host Jonathan LaPaglia: Andrew “Andy” Meldrum, Briana Goodchild, Kate Tatham, Jay Bruno, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Sophie Cachia, Amy Ong, Michael “Croc” Crocker, Ben Watson, Khanh and Mel.