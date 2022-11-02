‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ splashes down with full trailer

Movie fans can now finally say “I see you” to the “Avatar” sequel. Or, at least, to a two-and-a-half-minute trailer that dropped early Wednesday morning.

Specifics of the plot are still a little vague, but if you thirst for aquamarine imagery of lanky creatures swimming, jumping, using bows, or speaking ominously about powerful forces, this is definitely for you. “Avatar: The Way of Water” once again stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, the human space marine turned Na’vi, and Zoe Saldaña as Princess Neytiri, leader of the naturalist indigenous species on Pandora. Sigourney Weaver is returning, and Kate Winslet is a new addition to the film, set about a decade after the events of the last movie.

The colorful trailer shows Jake and Neytiri’s children having special gifts that help them communicate with the planet, which will likely come in handy when evil forces arrive in those metal warships. Cameron also deploys the “Free Willy” shot, with some kind of space whale.

The question is if lightning will strike twice, or was the “Avatar” success a product of its time? The 2008 movie is the number one grossing film at the worldwide box office (even more so after a recent re-release) and ushered in the temporary renaissance of 3-D technology in theaters. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and James Cameron for Best Director. (In a nice twist, Cameron’s ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker” won both those categories.) It did win for Art Direction, Cinematography, and Visual Effects.

But 2008 was a long time ago. That was before streaming, and before the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off. “Avatar” as a property has been somewhat dormant in the culture, with few ancillary titles with any resonance. But James Cameron has a tendency to beat the odds.

The Disney release of the 20th Century Studios production will hit theaters on December 16.

